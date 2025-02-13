Chicago White Sox spring training schedule & how to watch the games on TV

Spring training has arrived for the Chicago White Sox!
While it might be cold and snowy in Chicago, the Sox are basking in the sun in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Camelback Ranch training facility.
Pitchers and catchers are practicing together. Feb. 17 is the first time that the full squad will workout together.
Watching non-rostered invites and veterans train together is one of the best ways Sox fans can watch position battles, see players returning from injuries, and get the inside scoop on which prospects may get brought up to the Majors first.
Fortunately, Sox fans can get an inside look into any practice they want in any of the five back fields on site. And, if they’re curious to scout Los Angeles’ up-and-coming players or get an early preview of Shohei Ohtani’s pitching, Sox fans can also watch the Dodgers workout and practice.
The Sox will play 32 spring training games in the Cactus League, split between Camelback Ranch and the opponents’ training facilities.
Their home training games are as follows...
Monday, Feb. 24: Rangers, 2:05 PM CST
Wed, Feb 26: Padres, 2:05 PM CST
Thursday, Feb 27: Guardians, 2:05 PM CST
Monday, March 3: Athletics, 2:05 PM CST
Wednesday, March 5: Brewers, 2:05 PM CST (Split Squad)
Friday, March 7: Cubs, 2:05 PM CST
Friday, March 8: Dodgers, 2:05 PM CST
Wednesday, March 12: Angels, 3:05 PM CST
Thursday, March 13: Brewers, 3:05 PM CST
Friday, March 14: Reds, 3:05 PM CST
Saturday, March 15: Rockies, 3:05 PM CST (Split Squad)
Sunday, March 16: Rockies Prospects, 3:05 PM CST (Spring Breakout)
Monday, March 17: Giants, 2:05 PM CST
Thursday, March 20: Angels, 2:05 PM CST
Saturday, March 22: Mariners, 2:05 PM CST (Split Squad)
Sunday, March 23: Diamondbacks, 2:05 PM CST
Monday, March 24: Athletics, 1:05 PM CST
Sox fans should also pay attention to the following Sox away games...
Saturday, Feb. 22: @Cubs, 3:05 PM CST
Thursday, Feb. 27: @Guardians, 3:05 PM CST
Sunday, March 2: @Dodgers, 3:05 PM CST
Friday, March 7: @Cubs, 3:05 PM CST
Even if fans can’t make the trip to Arizona, they can still watch exhibition games by streaming on the Chicago Sports Network. Fubo also has a great deal running to catch White Sox games.
So dust off those jerseys and get comfortable, because baseball is back!