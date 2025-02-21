Chicago White Sox spring training tickets: How to attend games in 2025

Chicago White Sox baseball is here!

The Sox will start their spring training schedule tomorrow with a visit to Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona to play their Crosstown Rival, kicking off seven months of a love-hate relationship with another Chicago sports team.

Spring training will arguably be the best baseball for Sox fans to watch this season. The stakes are low, the weather is ideal, and the atmosphere is sublime. Who doesn't love watching players when they’re at their healthiest and have some of the highest levels of optimism?

One of the best parts about spring training is that the tickets are extremely affordable.

Lawn seats in the outfield are the best budget-friendly option, costing $14 per ticket. Even the most expensive seats in the first row of the dugout box are affordable, sitting at $53 per ticket.

Although the tickets aren’t as cheap as Chicago’s ballpark pass, which offers 27 games for $125 from March through May, even the priciest spring training ticket is less expensive than the average regular season ticket last year according to Statista.

For the same price as a nice dinner out, Sox fans can treat themselves to a few spring training games or the best seat in the house.

Although season tickets are already sold out, it’s not too late to buy tickets. Mini plans and single-game tickets are still available. Mini plans cater to fans who can’t attend the entire spring training season but plan to attend at least three games.

To purchase mini plans, visit the Camelback Ranch website. Single-game tickets can either be purchased on the same website.

If the live experience isn’t memorable enough, Sox fans can buy a personalized commemorative ticket to remember their time. Commemorative tickets are printed with the game date and seat location to display a one-of-a-kind souvenir.

While the Sox are offering arguably some of the best giveaways in the league, Sox fans attending spring training shouldn’t hesitate to buy a keepsake they can’t get at any game this year. Visit Camelback Ranch-Glendale’s souvenir website to order a commemorative ticket.

For fans in and around Glendale, don’t miss the chance to see the Sox play their best baseball in over a year. You won’t regret it.