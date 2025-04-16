Chicago White Sox swiftly reverse course of foolish offseason mistake with latest DFA

The Chicago White Sox are back to their losing ways, as they’ve dropped their last two games and are coming off one of their worst losses of the season against the Athletics, losing 12-3. Fans have not had much to be excited about this season and will likely see another 100-loss team for a third straight year. Even though things are largely doom and gloom, fans will be happy to hear that the White Sox have officially designated Mike Clevinger for assignment after his disastrous start to the year.

The Chicago White Sox finally move on from the mistake they made, DFA Mike Clevinger

Moving on from Clevinger is one of the better moves the White Sox could have made, as he is not a fan favorite.

White Sox fans begged that he not be added to the roster, as he is not well-liked among White Sox fans, and they finally got their wish with him being designated for assignment on Wednesday.

The White Sox DFA Mike Clevinger pic.twitter.com/DhLOQ1NXY3 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 16, 2025

Clevinger signed a minor-league deal in the offseason after spending two seasons with the White Sox in 2023 and 2024. Clevinger made the team out of camp as a bullpen option, as he failed to make it as a starting pitcher after having a 6.75 ERA last season.

This season was no different, as he had a 7.94 ERA in his eight relief appearances, allowing five earned runs and walking eight in 5.2 innings.

How will White Sox fill Mike Clevinger's roster spot?

The White Sox announced in a corresponding move that right-hander Steven Wilson will be getting called up from Triple-A and will join the Sox for the rest of the series against the Athletics.

Prior to tonight’s game vs. the Athletics, the Chicago White Sox selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Steven Wilson from Class AAA Charlotte and designated right-hander Mike Clevinger for assignment. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 16, 2025

Wilson has been great down with the Charlotte Knights, pitching to a 1.69 ERA in five games (5.1 innings).

Ultimately, the White Sox should be using the remainder of 2025 as an audition to see which pitchers and position players might fill long-term roles. Clevinger didn't fit that timeline whatsoever. If they were hoping, instead, to use him as midseason trade bait, they were sorely mistaken about what he still had left in the tank. Glad this entire experiment is over.