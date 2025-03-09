Chicago White Sox top 10 prospect latest to get hit with the injury bug

The Chicago White Sox's home opener against the Los Angeles Angels is 19 days away, and the Sox are slowly getting their roster together to start the season off right.

The Southsiders have a few players in camp looking to make their first Opening Day roster, with the White Sox having a few positions up for grabs.

One of those players vying for a job on the roster is Chase Meidroth, who the White Sox acquired this offseason in the deal that sent Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago White Sox get worrisome news on Meidroth

According to the White Sox, Meidroth left yesterday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with crapping in his calf.

Chase Meidroth left today's game with cramping in his calves. He is day-to-day. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 8, 2025

Meidroth was a non-roster invite to camp this spring and was competing for one of the infield spots the White Sox have up for grabs. The 23-year-old has struggled offensively this spring, hitting just .143 with a double and RBI in seven games (14 at-bats).

The highlight for Meidroth this spring has been his ability to get on base, posting a .368 OPB and five walks. Meidroth best quality is getting on base, as he has a career .425 OBP in three seasons in the minor leagues. Meidroth has shown the ability to hit, posting a .293 average at Triple-A last season and having a .285 average for his career.

The Sox have been bitten by the injury bug

The Sox have not been so lucky in avoiding the injury bug this spring.

Currently, the White Sox have injuries to key players such as Andrew Benintendi, Austin Slater, and Prelander Berroa, with Berroa expected to miss this season.

Hopefully, this calf injury is nothing serious, and Meidroth can get back into some games and further make his case to make the Opening Day roster.