The Chicago White Sox updated City Connect uniform apparently has been leaked

The Chicago White Sox are getting an updated City Connect uniform this season.

If they look like what has apparently been leaked, it has a very Chicago Bulls vibe. Both teams share an owner, and Michael Jordan has played for both organizations.

That does not mean a franchise like the White Sox, which has always had good uniforms, should be out there sporting this look.

Whatever Nike went with during this update, it was going to be hard topping the first version.

The Southside logo paid homage to the side of town the Sox have played on for over 125 years. The all-black look with the pinstripes was also a nice touch.

Bringing the winged-sock logo on the sleeve is about the only good thing about this leaked design. That is an overlooked classic logo.

The current logo and the hit man logo have always been considered culturally hip. The flying sock logo of the late 1940s and early 1950s was also neat, so it is nice to see it brought back.

Using red in the concept is not the problem.

It would just be nice if this possible uniform incorporated something to do with the Sox franchise and not the other team Jerry owns.

It is not like the White Sox have used red as one of their primary colors.

In the 1930s, the team incorporated red into the logo and lettering. It was used until 1963 when the team went with a full blue logo and lettering concept until the 1970s.

The franchise brought back red to the uniform concept from 1971-1975 with a red Sox logo and red pinstripes.

The team went to a darker blue concept with collared uniforms from 1976-1981. Red was brought back into the team's color scheme from 1982 through 1990. 1991 is when the team ditched blue and red forever and went with the current black and white color combination.

If this leak turns out to be the version of the team's second version of City Connect that gets unveiled on May 2nd, then expect the team to get panned for it.