This Chicago White Sox veteran infielder has a strong case to make Opening Day roster

In just a few weeks, the Chicago White Sox will start the regular season and try to shake off the ghost from last season, where they set the all-time loss record in Major League Baseball.

The White Sox recently optioned and reassigned more players to minor-league camp, dwindling their roster to 61. The move featured one of the Sox's top outfield prospects, Braden Montgomery, being one of the players shifting over to minor-league camp. Montgomery is considered the 54th-best prospect in the MLB.

The White Sox still have to make more cuts to get the 26 guys needed to start the season. A few players like Brandon Drury, who is on a minor-league deal, are still hoping to land a job with the Sox this season. Drury is making a strong case for it to be him with his performance this spring.

Drury’s strong case to make the roster

Drury signed a minor-league deal this offseason, which included an invite to spring training after coming off the worst season of his career. The former Silver Slugger in 2022 comes over to the White Sox after spending two seasons in California with the Los Angeles Angels.

Drury saw two polar opposite seasons with the Angels, where in 2023, Drury played to an All-Star caliber level, while in 2024, he was among the worst players in the league. In 97 games last year, the 32-year-old Drury slashed .169/.242/.228 with an OPS and OPS+ of .469 and 35.

Since Drury had an abysmal showing, his options were limited in free agency, and the White Sox seemed like a perfect fit with how poorly they played last season. Drury is looking for a bounce-back in his career this season, and he’s had a strong showing so far this spring, which could land him on the White Sox Opening Day roster.

In eight games, Drury is hitting .348/.375/.696 with an OPS of 1.071 this spring. Adding to his line is a jaw-dropping five-doubles, good enough for second in the Cactus League. To his credit, Drury also has a home run and five RBIs in 23 at-bats (24 plate appearances).

Competing for a bench spot

Drury's strong offensive showing, on top of his versatility on the field, is helping his case to make the roster. Drury can play everywhere on the diamond (except catcher) but is primarily a second baseman and corner infielder.

The White Sox have openings in their infield and do need a backup first baseman to get Andrew Vaughn off his feet from time to time. FanGraphs projects that Drury will make the White Sox bench, and given the injuries to Andrew Benintendi and Austin Slater, Drury has an even better chance of making the club.

A potential asset for the Chicago White Sox

If Drury can crack the roster for this season and get back to the player he was in 2022 or 2023, he’ll be a valuable trade piece at this season's trade deadline.

Drury can bounce back and be a key piece for the White Sox rebuild to net them even more prospects to speed things up.