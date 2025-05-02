The Chicago White Sox are 8-23. Wins are rare these days, but when the Sox do win, they really win.

Strangely, a team with just eight victories this season has usually won in blowout fashion. Maybe it's a good thing that Chicago has not had to deal with leading many close games this season. The Sox never officially named a closer after spring training and the have just one (1) save this season, which is credited to Brandon Eisert of all people.

The White Sox lead MLB in average run differential in wins

On the rare days when the White Sox taste victory, it's a moment to savor for Sox fans. Not only because it's incredibly uncommon, but because it usually comes in dominating fashion.

The White Sox have an average run differential in victories of +6.13, that's the most in baseball. They have also won by 7+ runs on five different occasions this year, which is tied with the crosstown Cubs for the most in MLB...Baseball can be inexplicable at times.

The White Sox absolutely crushed the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 8-0 on Thursday after finding ways to blow a lead in the series opener and failing to keep the game tied on Wednesday.

Chicago got a big home run from Miguel Vargas, who is on a heater, and Luis Robert Jr. practically won the game for the Sox at the plate (four RBI), in the field (robbed Rhys Hoskins of a grand slam), and on the base paths (swiped his league-tying 13th base). If Robert Jr. keeps playing like he did against Milwaukee, the Sox will be in the win column more often and Chris Getz' phone line is going to start getting busy.

Then there was starting pitcher Sean Burke, who showed that he might have made the adjustment after his early season struggles. Burke did six scoreless innings, surrendering two hits while striking out five.

Thursday was actually the third time a team trotted out a non-pitcher to the mound. The White Sox have these teams throwing up the white flag, which is fun to see this early in the season, especially after enduring a record-losing season in 2024.

The White Sox already have five blowout victories this season according to Baseball Reference. The Sox are almost halfway to their 11 blowout wins last season.

When the White Sox do lose, they battling teams more often

The Sox were shut out 19 times in 2024 with seven coming in April. The Sox have only been blanked three times so far this season, with two of them being a 1-0 final.

If a White Sox loss isn't close, it's usually because the ragtag bullpen let the game get away from them in the later innings or was unable to hold an early lead.

That bullpen problem and struggling to hit with runners in scoring position are keeping the White Sox from winning more. Being talent-deficient on offense also contributes as the White Sox have the same run differential as the Cleveland Guardians, and yet, Cleveland is way ahead in the standings. Cleveland has a more complete and more experienced roster that plays a well-rounded style of baseball and results in more wins.

But with the Sox winning in blowout fashion so often, there are signs that the team might be turning a corner.