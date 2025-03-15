Chicago White Sox young right-hander exits yesterday's game with a concerning injury

The Chicago White Sox have not had the best luck with injuries this spring, with a good amount of their players sidelined due to some injury.

The White Sox have been hit the hardest with injuries in the pitching department, with a few of their pitchers set to miss this season due to Tommy John surgery.

That dreaded injury could rear its ugly head again with another White Sox pitcher forced to leave yesterday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with elbow discomfort.

Chicago White Sox top-15 prospect Mason Adams left yesterday's game with a concerning injury.

Adams, the White Sox's 12th overall prospect in the organization, left yesterday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after an inning and a third where he struck out three, with what the White Sox say is right elbow discomfort.

Mason Adams left today's game with discomfort in his right elbow. He will undergo further testing tomorrow. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 14, 2025

Since the White Sox have not had the best of luck with injuries this spring, this injury could be something to be concerned about. Adams is not on the Sox 40-man roster, but he could debut for the White Sox this season.

The 25-year-old Adams was a non-roster invite for this spring and has pitched great. In three appearances, Adams has a 0-1 record with a 3.00 ERA with five strikeouts in 6.0 innings.

According to MLB.com, Adams was expected to debut this season, but this elbow injury could affect that.

A little-known prospect...

Adams is one of the White Sox prospects who is not well known. The former 13th-round draft pick in 2022 had a great year between Charlotte and Birmingham last season, where he had a 7-5 record with a 2.92 ERA, a 10.9 strikeout per nine, and one complete game in 120.1 innings.

Adams is known as a command pitcher, having great control of his offspeed pitches, receiving a plus grade of 60/80 for his overall control. Adams also received a plus rating for his curveball, which is considered his best pitch.

Adams's scouting report labels him as a “crafty right-hander” who can work all four quadrants of the strike zone.

“A crafty right-hander, Adams mixes his pitches well and can work all four quadrants of the strike zone with the different movement profiles of his offerings. He creates deception with a flat approach angle and relentlessly fills the strike zone. He got roughed up in five Triple-A starts at the end of 2024, so he'll have to prove himself at that level, but he's not far from joining the big league rotation.”

Let's hope this turns out to be nothing serious.

Hopefully, this is nothing serious, and Adams won’t have to face the dreaded Tommy John surgery like his teammates Prelander Berroa, Juan Carela, and Ky Bush.

Adams will receive further evaluation on his elbow, and we shall know soon what his prognosis will be and if he’ll miss time.

If he doesn’t have to miss time, Adams will likely start his season in Triple-A and work to build up his innings and maybe join the White Sox rotation at some point this season.