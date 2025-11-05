Chris Getz’s latest update on the White Sox offseason plan is uninspiring at best

On the heels of a 19-game improvement in the win column, the White Sox enter the offseason with an eye toward beginning their ascent. With a young core emerging in the big leagues and a miniscule payroll, there seems to be room for additions on the Major League roster. White Sox GM Chris Getz has previously expressed the team’s desire to add this offseason, giving White Sox fans fuel to dream about potential big ticket acquisitions. Speaking to MLB.com ’s Scott Merkin on Tuesday, however, Getz seemed to throw cold water on any chance of the south siders doing any significant spending this offseason.

“Free agency is an avenue to bring in players to help in the win total” Getz said. “But to go beyond this upcoming season I think would be a little premature considering the state of our club right now and the development of these young players. More than anything, we want to strengthen our coaching staff, improve our processes within the front office, and go out there and try to win as many games as we can next year.” Getz went on to say: “We will be active. To what extent is yet to be seen. Free agency is just about to really kick off and we’ll get an idea of what the market is. But we do know we have areas we want to improve and there are different ways to do it. One of them is free agency.”

Though it isn’t explicitly stated, the implication here seems to be that the White Sox aren’t interested in players that would require multi-year deals. If true, it will severely limit the type of players the White Sox will be able to target on the free agent market. We’re most likely looking at veteran stopgaps or underperforming players looking to regain value, similar to last offseason. Any players that will make a significant difference will be signed to multi-year deals.

It’s a discouraging blow to White Sox fans, many of whom feel that now is the time to start building toward competitiveness. Despite the report of Chicago billionaire Justin Ishbia’s plan to take over ownership of the team and his cash infusions beginning immediately, this will serve as a stark reminder of who is still in control.

Lockout uncertainty puts a dark cloud over the free agent market

While it’ll probably never be confirmed, it’s very plausible that Jerry Reinsdorf’s hesitancy to spend is rooted in uncertainty about the upcoming labor negotiations. 2026 will be the final year of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, and tensions have been high between the owners and the players as negotiations are set to begin this offseason. Many are fearing for another lockout with the possible cancellation of games on the table in 2027, and Reinsdorf may not want to commit to anything beyond 2026 because of this possibility. It’s unclear at this point whether or not the possibility of a lockout will impact the free agent market as a whole this offseason, but many historically frugal owners are likely following the same line of thinking as Reinsdorf.

Essentially: Jerry Reinsdorf not willing to spend money (with labor uncertainty looming). #WhiteSox https://t.co/wEPPd3NvMr — James Fox (@JamesFox917) November 5, 2025

Without the boost of significant free agent acquisitions, the focus for the 2026 White Sox will be on the growth of the emerging core and learning more information about team needs. Based on the second half of the season, it’s reasonable to expect another step forward in the win column as players like Colson Montgomery, Edgar Quero, Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, and Shane Smith gain more experience and develop into everyday big leaguers. But most of the improvements will come from within, and unfortunately, White Sox fans will have to wait at least another year to be serious players in the free agent market. At least this time, they won’t claim to have a “seat at the table”