Colson Montgomery is quietly on a historic run White Sox fans must be louder about

Not much has gone right for the White Sox through the first two games of the series against the Yankees. The pitching staff has allowed 22 runs in two games and the team’s run differential has dropped from +12 to -3. Wednesday’s 10-5 loss wasn’t a complete negative, however, as White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery’s first career multi-homer game threw him into an elite category.

Most HRs through 140 career games:



Rudy York 45 HRs

Pete Alonso 45 HRs

Mark McGwire 43 HRs

Gary Sanchez 41 HRs

Aaron Judge 40 HRs

Colson Montgomery 40 HRs https://t.co/LM5fsaEuJG — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) June 18, 2026

Not only is Montgomery one of just six players to hit 40 home runs in their first 140 MLB games, but he’s now the only White Sox player to ever complete that feat. In addition, Montgomery needs three home runs in his next 22 games to take the record for most home runs by a White Sox player in their first 162 games, as Eloy Jimenez currently holds that record with 42. It’s the latest feat in what has been an excellent start to Colson Montgomery’s career. It’s even more remarkable considering a year ago, Montgomery had just returned from a stint in Arizona after being pulled from game action in the minor leagues.

Colson Montgomery's power and defense are invaluable to White Sox lineup

Montgomery, 24, continues to be one of the more valuable players in the White Sox lineup. In 69 games this season, he’s posted an OPS of .821 with 19 home runs, and is second only to Munetaka Murakami in the power department. The most surprising part of Montgomery’s game, however, continues to be his defense. Montgomery has posted 11 OAA between shortstop and third base this season, good for the fourth-highest mark among all position players in baseball. 8 out of 11 are at shortstop, which ties him with Dansby Swanson for the second-most among shortstops, and he’s accrued another 3 OAA at third base in just 15 games. To put it simply, his one of the best defenders in the league at both shortstop and third base, a surprising development given his initial scouting reports.

Colson Montgomery may never be a high-average hitter. He may always be frustrating for White Sox fans because of his propensity for strikeouts. But he leads all shortstops in home runs, and a player who hits for power and plays excellent defense at a premium position is always going to be incredibly valuable, as evidenced by his team-leading 2.8 fWAR. Montgomery has a legitimate chance to be an All-Star in 2026, and at just 24 years-old, there’s room for him to grow even further. If there’s one area he could improve, it’s laying off breaking pitches out of the zone, which would force pitchers to give him better pitches to hit, but it’s hard to nitpick the player who’s been one of the most powerful hitters in White Sox history in the early part of his career.

Colson Montgomery has been a polarizing player in White Sox circles this year, and even Ozzie Guillen has been critical of him at times, but the production speaks for itself. Montgomery is a crucial part of this White Sox team and he’s going to be a building block for what the White Sox hope is a World Series contending roster for years to come.