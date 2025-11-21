Could the White Sox recent trade with Rays seal Luis Robert Jr’s fate?

The White Sox completed their first significant trades of the offseason earlier this week, dealing for Red Sox reliever Chris Murphy and sending pitchers Steven Wilson and Yoendrys Gomez to the Rays for outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Tanner Murray. While neither of these deals directly have a significant impact on the 2026 roster, it’s fair to wonder whether they could be a precursor to a larger move. Specifically, the acquisition of Pereira could be an indication of the team’s plan for Luis Robert Jr. this offseason.

The White Sox made the decision to exercise Robert’s $20 million team option and bring him back for 2025, but the swirling of trade rumors has yet to halt. Multiple teams have been in contact with the White Sox regarding Robert, and the White Sox are listening to offers. Chris Getz has maintained his stance that the White Sox are not shopping Robert but are willing to listen to offers and may pull the trigger if something makes sense.

Getz on trade talk involving Luis Robert Jr.: "It’s very truthful that we are not shopping him, because we’re very comfortable having him in a White Sox uniform, knowing what he’s capable of doing. Now if it makes sense for both parties to work out a deal, then so be it ... — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) November 19, 2025

Acquiring Pereira, who has played all three outfield positions, could provide the White Sox with an insurance option in the event of a Robert deal. At 24 years-old, he’s yet to prove himself in the major leagues, but he’s only played in 50 MLB games and hasn’t had an opportunity to be an everyday player. If the White Sox elect to move Robert, Pereira could immediately get a chance to be the everyday center fielder. It’s a risk, but it may be a risk worth taking for a team still looking to establish a young core.

Everson Pereira gives the White Sox another option in Center Field

While acquiring Pereira doesn’t guarantee that the White Sox will move on from Robert this offseason, it provides the White Sox with an insurance option in case they do. Prior to the trade, a Robert deal would’ve left the White Sox with a wide open spot in center field and no obvious option to fill it. Top prospect Braden Montgomery has played some center field in the minor leagues, but he likely won’t be ready for Opening Day, so the White Sox would likely need to turn to a thin veteran market for a stopgap. Pereira gives the team a young option with upside at a premium position in case the spot becomes available.

On the other hand, Pereira could simply provide depth in the outfield in the event of a Robert injury, which has been a frequent occurrence. The White Sox could also look to upgrade in the outfield corners, and there’s uncertainty regarding the status of veterans Andrew Benintendi and Mike Tauchman for 2026. Pereira could find himself with at bats at all three outfield positions in 2026. Whether it’s in center field or a corner, there seems to be an opportunity for Pereira in Chicago, and the 24 year-old will look to find his footing at the big league level.

It's difficult to see the offers for Robert being overwhelming given his recent injuries and inconsistent play, but a team that believes in his talent may pay up to acquire him. The White Sox may also have to eat some of his $20 million salary for 2026 to get a decent return. If I were a betting man, I'd bet on Robert being a member of the White Sox on Opening Day, but I've certainly been surprised before. The path to a trade is clearer than it's been in awhile, so as much as Luis Robert Jr may want to remain in Chicago, his future on the South Side looks murky.