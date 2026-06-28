Dansby Swanson makes it clear even Cubs love White Sox's resurgence

Forgive me for stating the obvious, but the Cubs and White Sox rivalry is more fun when both teams are winning. The two teams met in May at Rate Field each holding a winning record for the first time in a full season since 2008, and the series was as electric as advertised. Each team won a game handily, culminating in a thrilling finale that ended on a walk-off home run by Edgar Quero, the unlikeliest of heroes. The Cubs series is just one example of a much more exciting brand of baseball being played by the White Sox this season, and it’s caught the attention of people around the league, including on the north side. Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, in an interview with FanSided’s Adam Weinreb earlier this week, discussed the White Sox rise.

“It’s great for baseball,” Swanson said. “They’ve obviously had a really good year, and it just makes our games that much more fun, right? Those games were already fun before, and now they’re just even escalating in fun and competition. The more competition, the merrier.”

The reignited Cubs and White Sox rivalry is just getting started

With the Cubs and White Sox both in a playoff position as the 2026 season reaches its halfway point and a crosstown rematch set for August at Wrigley Field, it feels like round two could be even more fun than round one this year. And the rivalry isn’t just back for 2026. The White Sox are a young, upcoming team who hope to use their farm system and young talent to develop a perennial contender. The Cubs have a very talented roster with years of control, and should be in the mix for the foreseeable future. It feels like just the beginning of the reignited rivalry.

The city of Chicago is full of passionate sports fans who have been largely tortured by mediocrity and underperformance during their lifetimes. The two Chicago baseball teams have combined for two championships in the past 100 years, and the Bears have one Super Bowl championship in the entirety of their existence. It feels like Chicago sports fans are a sleeping giant ready to become some of the most passionate in baseball with a sustained run of success.

As the trade deadline approaches and both the Cubs and White Sox get set to load up for the stretch run, both teams will look to keep the positive vibes going. There was a time when a cloud of darkness hung over Chicago baseball, but those days seem to be in the rear-view mirror. In my opinion, it won’t be long before Chicago has a new World Series champion. Which team will it be? Could go either way. That’s part of what makes this rivalry so exciting.