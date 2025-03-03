Davis Martin and Jonathan Cannon are in a duel to be the Chicago White Sox Opening Day starter

The Chicago White Sox needed to trade ace pitcher Garrett Crochet to replenish the team's farm system.

While he will be missed, the White Sox got a haul in the offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox. However, it has left the White Sox without a viable Opening Day starter.

That is not to say the White Sox pitching is going to be a weakness, it is just the rotation is lacking name recognition.

That is why it is still a mystery who will get the honor of starting Opening Day.

Two pitchers from last year's rotation are vying for the spot in Davis Martin and Jonathan Cannon.

Davis Martin's case to be the Opening Day starter

The 28-year-old right-hander, a fourteenth-round pick out of Texas Tech in 2018, has made notable strides in recent years.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 215 pounds, Martin posted a 4.32 ERA over 50 innings in 2024 across 11 games (10 starts). Under the guidance of the team's pitching guru, Brian Bannister and pitching coach Ethan Katz, Martin has refined his changeup and developed a new sinker this offseason.

Davis Martin, Dirty 85mph Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/V0rGDvB7Kk — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 15, 2024

His new weapon was on full display in his spring training debut against the Colorado Rockies, where he pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two batters and issuing no walks.

The sinker, which averaged 93.4 mph, showcased impressive movement with an induced vertical break (iVB) of 11.4 inches and a horizontal break (HB) of 15.6 inches, all while achieving a spin rate of 2,520 RPM. Martin was efficient, throwing 18 pitches—13 of which were strikes—demonstrating his ability to dominate the strike zone with precision.

His best performance in 2024 came on August 7 against the then-Oakland Athletics, where he delivered six shutout innings, allowing only two hits and limiting hard contact.

Martin continued to impress in his latest Spring Training outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over two perfect innings, he struck out Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernández, and Max Muncy, showcasing his elite command and devastating changeup.

He finished the day six up, six down with three strikeouts, throwing 24 of his 32 pitches for strikes. His ability to mix pitches and attack the zone further strengthens his case for the Opening Day nod.

Davis Martin catches Shohei Ohtani looking 👀 pic.twitter.com/USoUGni6EB — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 2, 2025

If Martin continues to throw strikes consistently, he could not only secure a vital role in the rotation but also elevate his trade value as the deadline approaches. If the White Sox aim to highlight a potential trade asset, making Martin the Opening Day starter would be a strategic move to maximize his market value.

Jonathan Cannon's case so far for the Opening Day start.

Conversely, Jonathan Cannon has established himself as a reliable presence in the White Sox rotation. The 6-foot 6-inches, 225-pound right-hander, who was a third-round pick from the University of Georgia in 2022, led the 2024 team in starts (21) while logging 124.1 innings with a 4.49 ERA.

Cannon’s most dominant outing came against the Houston Astros, where he shined with 8.2 scoreless innings, yielding just seven hits while striking out four and walking one. While he doesn’t possess overpowering velocity, his ability to generate weak contact through his changeup and slider variations makes him an effective weapon on the mound.

A case can be made for Cannon based on his durability and consistency.

Entering just his second year in the majors, he has an opportunity to solidify his role in the rotation moving forward. Additionally, his long-term reliability as a dependable back-end starter suggests he could be a mainstay in the rotation for years to come.

However, Cannon’s spring training debut was less than impressive.

He allowed four hits and two earned runs over two innings. Despite the results, he exhibited solid command, consistently attacking the strike zone. If he can limit walks and avoid wasted pitches, he has the tools to be a stabilizing force in the rotation. Cannon is set to take the mound for his next Spring Training start against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, aiming for a stronger outing this time around.

His consistent ability to fill the strike zone and eat innings could be exactly what the White Sox need as they strive to reestablish themselves as contenders.

Who Gets the Nod?

Both Martin and Cannon present compelling cases for the Opening Day assignment. If the White Sox wish to spotlight a potential trade chip, Martin’s new pitch arsenal and recent success make him an intriguing choice. Alternatively, if the organization is seeking stability and continuity, Cannon’s durability and experience from last season make him the safer option.

Regardless of who takes the mound first, both pitchers will play crucial roles in shaping the White Sox’s fortunes in 2025 and beyond.

Do not forget, veteran starter Martin Perez should get consideration based on his experience.