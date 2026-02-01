Detailed breakdown enforces why Edgar Quero could break out for White Sox this season

The White Sox improved by 19 games in 2025 thanks to the arrival of several highly-touted prospects. Players like Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, and Shane Smith stole headlines with their impressive debut seasons, and their success provides White Sox fans with reason for optimism entering 2026. Among the many big league debuts for the White Sox in 2025 was that of catching prospect Edgar Quero, who spent the majority of the season as the youngest player on the White Sox roster. After a rookie season full of highs and lows, Edgar Quero has a clear plan for development and improvement that he hopes will unlock his potential in 2026.

First MLB homer for Edgar Quero ‼️ pic.twitter.com/unJZEQnX45 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 5, 2025

ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, in a story this week, detailed his experience with Quero at Driveline’s training facility in Arizona. Quero headed to Driveline this winter in an effort to increase his bat speed and improve his launch angles, which both he and the White Sox believe will increase his power output. Quero hit just five homers in 365 at bats in 2025, and struggled to drive the ball despite advanced strike zone recognition and contact skills. Quero hopes Driveline will help break down specific biomechanical data and provide meaningful adjustments he can make to improve his approach.

Quero is far from the first player to turn to Driveline for help

Driveline has risen to prominence in the last five years, with several MLB stars finding success after working at their facility, including Shohei Ohtani and Corbin Carroll. Many players make the choice to work with Driveline to get specific measurements and numbers that help them find real solutions. Fortunately, the goal for Quero doesn’t seem too complex. Adding just a couple miles per hour to his average bat speed could greatly increase his power output. I won’t get into the weeds of the numbers: feel free to check out the ESPN article if you’re into the specific data, but the primary areas of focus for Quero involve strengthening his lower body and getting it more involved in his swing, and getting his hips rotating faster to get the barrel to the zone quicker. The Driveline team believes that Quero could push 20-25 home runs a season with continuation of his batted ball metrics and increase to his bat speed.

It feels like every season, baseball fans hear about offseason workouts, players being in “the best shape of their life”, and other adjustments that fail to translate over to game action. As a White Sox fan, it feels like I enter just about every season with a delusional opinion about a player who I’m convinced will have a dramatic turnaround, only for them to look the same as always. It’s much more encouraging, however, to dive into specific numbers and meaningful steps that a player is taking to work on a particular issue. The fact that the White Sox and Quero recognize and have taken steps toward improving what seems to be the biggest flaw in his game gives me much more confidence that we’ll see results.

It’s not an overnight process, and it may take time for Quero to fully make strides that show up in-game. He may never become a 20+ homer hitter. But the White Sox know that potential is there and they believe in Quero, and he believes in himself. It’s not clear how the White Sox will split the reps at the catcher position in 2026. Both Quero and fellow 2025 rookie Kyle Teel should get a significant amount of playing time, and we may often see them in the lineup together.

Regardless, the development of Edgar Quero will be an area for White Sox fans to keep a close eye on in 2026. Specifically, keep an eye on his bat speeds and exit velocities, because an early improvement in those areas could signify a breakout season is coming.