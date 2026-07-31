Details of White Sox' stalled Freddy Peralta trade talks with Mets emerge

Despite the relative lack of activity so far, conversations are ongoing and trades are bound to happen as the MLB trade deadline approaches. The White Sox, whose biggest needs include rotation help and a catcher, have been one of the more active teams in search of starting pitching, according to reports. With an abundance of starters on the market, Chris Getz and the front office have likely done their due diligence on most of the available options. One such option is Mets right-hander Freddy Peralta, and fans received insight into which names have been discussed in that deal.

Sources: Mets and White Sox discussed a trade that’d send Freddy Peralta to the White Sox for a package that included George Wolkow (CWS #11 prospect), Boston Smith (CWS #15 prospect) and more. Those talks have stalled with the Mets discussing Freddy with additional clubs today. — Michael Marino (@MarinoMLB) July 31, 2026

Peralta has been an interesting case this season. The 30-year-old is having easily the worst season of his career after being traded from the Brewers to New York in the offseason, and his impending free agent status makes his price hard to gauge. Peralta was coming off perhaps his best season in 2025, where he posted a 2.70 ERA and won 17 games, so his regression has been quite surprising. In 22 starts entering Friday’s outing, Peralta holds a 4.99 ERA in 113.2 innings. Hitters batted just .193 against him in 2025 but have raised that number to .264 this season. His stuff has been less effective, but other teams know the talent he possesses and his history, so he’s still a player that will be coveted at the trade deadline.

Boston Smith and George Wolkow have shown enough promise to garner interest

The full trade being discussed is not yet known, but the report that the White Sox were willing to include C Boston Smith and OF George Wolkow is an interesting one. Smith, 23, has burst onto the scene this season after being acquired in April for Curtis Mead. The versatile slugger is hitting .291 with 22 home runs across three minor league levels this season and has demonstrated advanced plate discipline. He didn’t enter the season on the White Sox top 30 list, but was recently ranked 15th in the system by MLB Pipeline. The main questions surrounding Smith are about his defensive position- he’s played outfield in addition to catcher this season- and whether he can be more aggressive at the plate. Regardless, Smith has a bat that has played at every level he’s been at and there’s no reason to think it won’t play at the higher levels. It’s easy to see why other teams might be interested.

For OF George Wolkow, the story is about upside. The White Sox paid him third round money and drafted him in the seventh round thanks to his massive power. They knew developing contact skills would be a challenge, and he’s made strides in that area. Wolkow currently holds a .749 OPS with 15 home runs in High-A and he’s just 20 years old, so there’s enough results to dream on the talent. There’s still a long way to go before Wolkow is set to reach the big leagues, but his upside is obvious.

It sounds like the conversations involving Freddy Peralta for the White Sox may have stalled. Even if that’s the case, the White Sox inclusion of Boston Smith and George Wolkow in an offer could provide some insight into which players might be included in other conversations. Obviously, each trade partner is different in what they’re looking for, but if the White Sox are willing to include players like Wolkow and Smith for Peralta, they’ll likely be willing to include them in other deals.

The White Sox are likely to add some pitching help before the week is out, and it remains to be seen which tier of player they’ll target. Freddy Peralta has been scratched from his scheduled start on Fridat night, so a deal could be coming soon. White Sox fans should have the long awaited answers before too much longer.