Failed Chicago White Sox prospect gets released and signs with a new MLB team

When the Chicago White Sox signed Cuban outfielder Oscar Colas during the 2022 international signing period, many believed the White Sox had found a future franchise cornerstone.

Colas, once labeled the “Cuban Ohtani” was believed by many to be the answer to a right field problem that’s haunted the White Sox since the days of Jermaine Dye.

Colas debuted in the White Sox organization in 2022 and the hype appeared to be warranted, as he hit .314 and mashed 23 homers across three levels in his first minor league season. Colas entered 2023 as the No. 2 prospect in the White Sox organization according to MLB Pipeline, and several prospect outlets ranked him in the back half of the top 100 in all of baseball.

Colas failed in Chicago

After making the team out of Spring Training in 2023 and being given the starting job in right field, Colas got off to a slow start at the Major League level. He was optioned back to the minor leagues by May. He returned to the team in July, but wasn’t given as many at-bats or given an opportunity to gain his confidence back.

By September 2023, Colas was back in Charlotte, and he ended the year hitting just .216 with five (5) home runs as a rookie.

Unfortunately for Colas, he wasn’t given much of an opportunity in 2024, even with the White Sox desperately needing some young players to show flashes of potential in a 121-loss season. Colas played in just 13 games in 2024, and took just 33 MLB at-bats.

Prior to spring training in 2025, Colas was reportedly taking reps at first base to increase his chances of making the team. With Andrew Vaughn and most of the other first base options hitting from the right side, Colas’ left-handed bat seemingly gave him a shot at cracking the roster. An early spring injury and defensive woes put a damper on what was a surprisingly good start to the spring for Colas, and also on his chances of making the Opening Day roster.

Things went from bad to worse for Colas as he hit just .116 in his first 14 games in Charlotte before being sent down to AA-Birmingham. In 15 games in Birmingham, Colas barely scraped by with a .200 average and was ultimately released by the White Sox on May 24, marking yet another example of the White Sox ridding themselves of the leftovers from Rick Hahn’s failed rebuild.

Colas signs with the Angels

It didn't take long for Colas to get another opportunity. Just one day after being released by the White Sox, Colas agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

With Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada, and Jake Eder already on their roster, the Angels have become a bit of a destination for washed-up White Sox players. While Colas won’t report to the Major League team right away, a new deal gives him a new opportunity to earn his way to the big leagues.

The Angels organization is in a phase of trying to get younger but also be competitive, so Colas could realistically get another MLB shot as they seek to solidify a young core.

At 26 years old, the clock is ticking for Colas to catch on as a big leaguer. He’s a talented player that seems to struggle with the mental aspect of the game, but he’s still looking to prove that he belongs in the majors.