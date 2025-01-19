How five former Chicago White Sox players are doing in the Hall of Fame voting

There is a chance that Dick Allen will not be the only former Chicago White Sox player going into the Hall of Fame this year.

Allen was finally voted into the Hall of Fame on the veteran's committee vote during the Winter Meetings. It was a long overdue honor for a player with a career 58.7 bWAR and won the MVP in 1972 while with the White Sox.

The only sad part of Allen's induction is he got elected posthumously.

The White Sox have a chance to add another Hall of Famer this year when the 2025 BBWAA vote is announced this week.

The White Sox have ties to five players on the ballot.

Some ties, however, are brief. One of the former players brought scandal to the team when he managed one of the Sox's minor-league teams, and another is a team legend who likely will never get in on the baseball writers' vote.

Andruw Jones has the best shot at getting elected this year.

He only played on the Southside for one season and it was toward the end of his storied career. He posted a 1.9 bWAR season for the Sox in 2010.

He mostly made his Hall of Fame case during 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, where Jones won 10 Gold Gloves and made five NL All-Star teams.

He was one of the best fielding centerfielders the game ever saw. From 1998-2007, he hit 26 or more home runs including leading the National League in dingers with 51 in 2005.

He crushed 434 career home runs including 19 when he played for the Sox. He finished with a 62.7 career bWAR.

Jones got 61.6% of the vote last year falling well short of the 75% needed for induction.

He is currently three percentage points shy of the 75% needed to get inducted.