How five former Chicago White Sox players are doing in the Hall of Fame voting

Manny Ramirez had the shortest tenure with the Sox of all the players the club has ties to on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Yes, Man-Ram did play on the Southside for 29 games in 2010. He came over to the Sox when the waiver trade deadline still existed.

For those who may have forgotten, there was a time when there were two trade deadlines, the non-waiver deadline that always came at the end of July and the waiver deadline that came at the end of August.

Manny's large salary made it easy for the Dodgers to get him through waivers. Former general manager Kenny Williams' obsession with getting star players past their prime was the reason he played with the Sox for those 29 games in 2010.

Manny hit one of his career 555 home runs with the White Sox. Manny's induction is going to be tough considering he failed two performance-enhancing drug tests. He likely will never get voted in by the BBWAA because of that.

He currently has 36.4% of the vote among revealed ballots. In 2024, his final percentage was 32.5%.

Jimmy Rollins ended his career with the White Sox.

Rollins had a great 15-year career with the Philadelphia Phillies. He won an MVP, four Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger, made three All-Star teams, and won the 2008 World Series.

He probably should have hung it after the 2014 season and retired as a Phillie. Instead, the shortstop played another season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and then played 41 games with the White Sox in 2016.

He was clearly cooked with the White Sox, but that does not take away from the amazing career he had in Philadelphia.

He currently has 20.8% of the vote that has been revealed. His final percentage in 2024 was 14.8%.