Forgotten White Sox fan favorite is one step closer to returning from offseason knee injury

Did you forget about Tim Elko? It’s understandable if you did. The former White Sox 10th-round-pick made a name for himself over the past few seasons with his impressive power in the minor leagues. But his flame fizzled out quickly after going through struggles at the big league level and a knee injury that’s kept him on the shelf for all of 2026 so far. Those hoping to see Elko back in a White Sox uniform are one step closer to getting their wish, however, as the White Sox have announced that Elko is headed for a rehab assignment.

White Sox inform that first baseman Tim Elko will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Winston-Salem. Elko has been recovering from surgery to repair his right ACL and has yet to play this season. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 8, 2026

Elko, now 27, made his pro debut in 2022 after being selected by the White Sox earlier that season. In his first full year in 2023, Elko slugged 28 home runs and posted an .874 OPS between three minor league levels. His production continued in 2024, where he posted a .785 OPS and reached Triple-A Charlotte. Elko found himself on the cusp of the big leagues and posted the best numbers of his career with Charlotte in 2025, which combined with Andrew Vaughn’s struggles, was enough to earn him a promotion to the big leagues. It was a long-awaited decision for White Sox fans, who had adopted Elko as a favorite and called for his promotion for a while before the decision was made.

Tim Elko struggled mightily in his first big league season with White Sox

Elko looked, for the most part, overmatched in his first major league stint. Though he hit four home runs in 23 games, he struck out 30 times and hit just .134. Most of his at bats weren’t even very competitive, and Elko found himself sent back down in short order. He returned to the big league for a couple shorter stints toward the end of the year, but suffered a torn ACL in September, ending his season and knocking him out for the first few months of 2026. The White Sox non-tendered him this winter and re-signed him to a minor league deal to get him off the 40-man roster, but Elko remains in the organization and remains an option at first base for the White Sox upon his return.

The White Sox are in a much different state than they were when Elko last played for them, so there doesn’t appear to be a path to a regular role with the big league club. Munetaka Murakami’s return from the injured list appears imminent, and rookie Jacob Gonzalez has filled in for him effectively and remains an option. Prospects Ryan Galanie and Anthony DePino have had strong seasons in the upper minors and have likely moved ahead of Elko in the pecking order. Still, too much depth is never a bad thing, and Elko could give the White Sox another option for a right-handed bat with big league experience.

Tim Elko’s minor league success and major league failures can serve as a prime example of why minor league statistics often mean very little. Many players post excellent numbers in Triple-A but can’t figure out how to hit consistently at the big league level. Elko has just 67 big league at bats, so it’s too early to say he’ll never make it at the highest level, but his road has gotten quite a bit more difficult.

White Sox fans can tune in to Winston-Salem over the next few days as Tim Elko returns to game action and looks to work his way back to the big leagues.