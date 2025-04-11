Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn criticizes the organization again

The Chicago White Sox are not one of the model organizations in Major League Baseball, as they’ll lose 100 games or more this season and be one of the worst teams in baseball.

However, they have one of the better farm systems in the game, which could be the saving grace, and can quickly turn things around, as they have six top 100 prospects who could debut this season.

The White Sox have begun that trend with the news that they’ll be calling up No. 8 overall prospect Chase Meidroth to make his Major League debut, with others hopefully not too far behind.

Even though the White Sox have some exciting players in the system, they were criticized for how they operate and run their organization by one of their former pitchers, Lance Lynn, who recently announced his retirement.

Lynn critiques how the Chicago White Sox operate and run their org from the top down.

Former White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn appeared on the popular YouTube show Foul Territory, where he criticized the organization for being behind every other organization from the top down.

Lynn stated:

“Obviously Chicago is behind everybody, it’s just the honest truth. There’s a lot of great people there, but when it comes to top-to-bottom organizationally…seeing the way things were going about, there definitely needs to be some changes. And there still probably needs to be some changes.”

Lynn pitched three seasons for the White Sox from 2021-2023, having a 25-22 record with a 4.23 ERA in 398.1 innings.

Also, this is not the first time he has criticized his former team. After he was traded in 2023, he backed up former teammate Keynan Middleton's criticism of how the organization was run. He was also not happy with how the team went about communicating with him before dealing him to the Dodgers.

This is a valid critique that has finally been addressed.

Lynn said the quiet part out loud, which White Sox fans have complained about for years.

The problem the White Sox have is the lack of awareness that it’s time to start bringing up their prospects.

Meidroth is the first of many to get the call, and hopefully, more will follow.

General manager Christ Getz, director of player development, Paul Janish, and senior advisor to pitching, Brian Bannister, have built a great farm system, and it’s time to start seeing them at the Major League level.

If the White Sox are to turn things around and justify this rebuild to the fans, then calling up their prospects is what it will take to keep fans engaged.