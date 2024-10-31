Former Chicago White Sox reliever Michael Kopech just won a World Series ring, and possibly Miguel Vargas

Michael Kopech went from the worst team in baseball to winning a World Series.

The guy that the White Sox got in return for him may have been a major disappointment, but he too might get a World Series ring as a consolation for going from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the historically awful Chicago White Sox.

It may seem odd, but Miguel Vargas is eligible to receive a World Series ring due to playing in 30 games this season for LA.

While Vargas looked shell-shocked the moment he arrived on the Southside, at least he might be awarded a championship ring for going from one of the best-run franchises in the league to the most dysfunctional.

Although Vargas had a great opportunity to showcase the immense talent he showed at Triple-A, he just could never accept that he was on the White Sox. It also did not help that he struggles to hit velocity, and the Sox front office should have known about that before asking for Vargas in the Kopech and Erick Fedde three-team deal.

Vargas struggling on the Southside while Kopech thrived in Los Angeles made the Sox a huge loser in that deal.

That is why, while it is nice to see Kopech get the World Series title he could not get in Chicago, it stings to see him become a dominant reliever the moment he escaped the franchise.

Sure, Kopech contributed to his struggles in Chicago. His penchant for trying to throw the ball harder instead of relying on his other pitches made life difficult.

He did start to show he was going to be an unhittable reliever over his final five appearances with the Sox. Maybe that is why it also stings to see be drenched in champagne to know the Sox got Vargas and two scratch-off prospects, including one who had a broken leg.

Kopech was supposed to be one of the centerpieces of the Sox rebuild last decade that was going to yield multiple titles. Instead, his inability to convert into even a solid starting pitcher, stay healthy, or be a consistent dominant bullpen arm represented the contention window slamming shut so abruptly.

It also shows that players feel at their best the moment they flee 35th and Shields. The Sox were well-represented in the playoffs, with all the former players who suited up for the teams that made the playoffs.

It was only Daniel Hudson, who started his career in Chicago 15 years ago, and Kopech who ended up with a ring, and possibly Vargas too.