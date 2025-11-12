Former Phillies slugger and postseason hero could fill a crucial White Sox need

As the White Sox look to make additions to their 2026 roster, one position they’re likely to address is first base. Andrew Vaughn’s reign on the south side came to an end, and Tim Elko’s recent injury will knock him out until midseason in 2026. Miguel Vargas and Lenyn Sosa successfully played first base at times in 2025, but neither are the ideal fit for the position. An external addition of another first base option seems like a likely move for Chris Getz. With Getz expressing hesitancy to sign free agents to long-term deals, the White Sox could look for a veteran stopgap to fill the need for 2026. One such option could be former Phillies and Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins.

Hoskins, 32, spent the first six seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies. A torn ACL in spring training wiped out his entire 2023 season and ended his Phillies tenure. Hoskins signed a two-year deal with Milwaukee prior to 2024 and will hit the market again this offseason. Hoskins was a consistent power threat prior to his knee injury, putting up home run totals of 34, 29, 27, and 30 in four of his six years with Philadelphia. Hoskins also demonstrated some postseason heroics, and his six playoff home runs also helped lead the Phillies to the World Series in 2022. The power continued in Milwaukee, as Hoskins launched 26 home runs in his return in 2024.

Hoskins could be a good fit for the White Sox on an affordable contract

2025 saw a bit of a dip in power production. Hoskins hit just 12 home runs, but was limited to 90 games due to multiple injuries. Although his power numbers dropped, his on base percentage improved from .303 in 2024 to .332 in 2025, and his OPS rose from .722 to .748. Hoskins will hit the market now two years removed from knee surgery, and his injury questions could make him an affordable option for a team like the White Sox. He could be a candidate for a one-year deal to prove himself or a modest two-year deal. A crowded first-base market might lead to big market teams targeting bigger names, and a solid run-producer like Hoskins could essentially fall into the lap of the White Sox. Hoskins is also familiar with White Sox bench coach Walker McKinven, as the two overlapped in Milwaukee in 2024.

RHYS HOSKINS YOU ARE THE MAN@rhyshoskins pic.twitter.com/bnO8gMILXM — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 21, 2024

Despite hitting from the right side, Hoskins’ splits were pretty even against both lefties and righties in 2025, so he’ll be more than just a platoon bat in the White Sox lineup. Hoskins would be in the lineup every day, whether it’s at first base or DH. Miguel Vargas, Kyle Teel, and Lenyn Sosa could also factor into the rotation at both positions, but it would benefit the Sox to add another middle-of-the-order bat to hold down the position.

Whether it’s Hoskins or another option, first base should be a priority for Chris Getz and the White Sox this offseason. The team has an opportunity to add some thunder to their lineup and a veteran leader to the clubhouse as the team looks to move toward contention. Let’s hope Chris Getz takes advantage of it.