Former White Sox fan favorite lands surprising coaching job with Angels

White Sox fans received a blast from the past this week as news broke that former outfielder Adam Eaton is returning to the big leagues in a coaching role. Eaton, 36, spent parts of four seasons with the White Sox over two separate stints. He finished his playing career in 2021 with the Los Angeles Angels, and will now return to the franchise as the first base coach under new manager Kurt Suzuki. Eaton will also work with the team’s outfielders, giving him a chance to work directly with future Hall-of-Famer Mike Trout.

Originally drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 19th round in 2010, Eaton opened eyes throughout the minor leagues and made his big league debut with Arizona in 2012. He played another 66 games in 2013, but struggled to a .674 OPS before an offseason trade brought him to Chicago prior to the 2014 season. Eaton posted the best three seasons of his career while in a White Sox uniform. In 2014, Eaton slashed .300/.362/.401 with a .763 OPS despite only one home run. The power came in 2015 and 2016, and Eaton’s OPS jumped to near .800 with 14 home runs in each year. Eaton may not have been a middle-of-the-order bat during his time in Chicago, but he was a solid table-setter at the top of the lineup.

Hits homers. Robs homers. Adam Eaton can do it all! pic.twitter.com/QNb0EjyLgr — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 17, 2021

The White Sox traded Adam Eaton to help jump start their rebuild

The White Sox began their rebuild before 2017, dealing ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox, and dealing Eaton to the Nationals shortly after. In return for Eaton, the White Sox received pitchers Lucas Giolito, Dane Dunning, and Reynaldo Lopez. Giolito and Lopez became important pieces of the White Sox core, while Dunning was later traded to the Rangers for Lance Lynn. After four years with the Nationals, including a World Series ring in 2019, Eaton returned to the White Sox on a one-year deal in 2021. He began the season as the starting right fielder, but a slow first half led to his release. He closed out the season with a 26-game stint with the Angels before calling it a career.

Eaton’s job with the Angels will be his first coaching position in the big leagues, so it came as a bit of a surprise to folks around the league. It’s an unconventional hire, but the Angels aren’t exactly known for doing things conventionally, so it’s in line with the norm for Los Angeles. Eaton has always brought the energy and personality to the big league clubhouse, and he'll excel at being able to relate to players. His success in his new position could open up greater opportunities in the future.

Eaton will make his return to Chicago on April 27th when the White Sox host the Angels for a three-game series at Rate Field.