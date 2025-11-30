Former White Sox slugger Dayan Viciedo is somehow still playing professional baseball

Here’s a blast from the past for White Sox fans. Former White Sox outfielder Dayan Viciedo is still playing professional baseball. Yes, you read that correctly. Viciedo hasn’t been in a White Sox or any MLB uniform in over a decade, but his professional playing career will continue into 2026, as reports have surfaced that he’s agreed to a deal with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan.

Viciedo, now 36, originally signed with the White Sox in December 2008 after defecting from Cuba. Viewed as an advanced hitter for his age, Viciedo went straight to Double-A Birmingham in 2009, hitting .280 with 12 home runs in 130 games. He began the 2010 season with Triple-A Charlotte before making his major league debut in June. Viciedo impressed in his first taste of the big leagues, posting an OPS of .840 in 38 games in 2010. Viciedo spent most of 2011 in Charlotte, but became a key piece of the White Sox lineup in 2012. Viciedo hit 25 home runs and had a .744 OPS in a full season in the White Sox outfield, and followed it up with a .730 OPS as a starter in 2013. Unfortunately, Viciedo never took the next step in his development that the White Sox hoped he would. Viciedo’s OPS dropped to .686 in 2014 and he was released by the White Sox following the 2014 season.

They call Dayan Viciedo “Tank.” This is probably part of the reason why: http://t.co/xJnkDXiGm5 — MLB (@MLB) May 15, 2013

Viciedo's post-MLB career journey took him across the World

Viciedo never played another game in Major League baseball despite a few more chances. He signed a minor league deal with Toronto for Spring Training in 2015, but didn’t make the team and was released. He signed with the Athletics later that year and played for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, but never made it back to the majors. Viciedo even signed another minor league contract with the White Sox in August and finished the year back in Charlotte, but requested his release following the season to pursue an opportunity overseas.

Since 2016, Viciedo has played in the Japanese Central League, which serves as a minor-league to Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League. He’s spent the majority of his time with the Chunichi Dragons. In 2025, he did a stint with Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos in the Mexican league. Viciedo has hit 157 home runs in his career between Japan and Mexico, consistently posting an OPS over .750. He’ll make the move back to Japan in 2026 to join the Baystars, who also employ former big leaguers Trevor Bauer, Mike Ford, Tyler Austin, Rowan Wick, and Anthony Kay.

While I remember “Tank” fondly from his time in Chicago, many White Sox fans may remember him as yet another example of a hitter with big potential that never panned out for the team. With Chris Getz’s recent changes to the organizational structure and emphasis on player development, hopefully these examples get fewer and farther between.