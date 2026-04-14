Former White Sox slugger makes splash in return to MLB after big spring with Blue Jays

There are many folks to blame for the failure of the White Sox last rebuild. The White Sox coaching staff, front office, and players were all culpable in some form, and former slugger Eloy Jimenez’s stunted development and injury frequency certainly played a part. Now, Jimenez remains on the fringes of MLB, trying to re-establish himself as a big league player. A strong spring and an injury to Blue Jays DH George Springer have given Eloy that opportunity, and he’s already making an impact at the major league level.

Eloy Jiménez records his first hit as a Blue Jay 👏 pic.twitter.com/hEZNtHsvFf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2026

Jimenez, 29, joined Toronto on a minor league deal this offseason and began the season with Triple-A Buffalo after a strong spring. Jimenez posted an .857 OPS over 18 Grapefruit League games with a pair of homers and four doubles. The Blue Jays outfield was simply too crowded, so Jimenez was unable to crack the Opening Day roster. In 11 games for Buffalo, Jimenez hit .257 with a homer and a double before getting the call. He made his debut on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

Eloy Jimenez's White Sox tenure was defined by injuries and inconsistency

Jimenez’s availability was the biggest story of his White Sox career. His 30-homer rookie season in 2019 would prove to be one of just two seasons where he surpassed 100 games played. With the exception of a 2024 season where Jimenez posted a .625 OPS, his offensive production was above-average when he was healthy. But availability is the best ability, and it’s one that Jimenez often didn’t have in a White Sox uniform.

It’s unclear how much of a role Jimenez will have on the Blue Jays this season, but George Springer’s toe fracture will likely sideline him for anywhere from two to six weeks. Jimenez should at least split the primary reps at DH as long as Springer remains sidelined. At 29, there should still be some upside left in Jimenez’s bat, and he should get a few weeks of runway to try and tap into it.

As much as I tend to root for former White Sox players to succeed in their new homes, what Eloy Jimenez represents to me is the colossal failure of the White Sox during what was supposed to be their golden age. While Jimenez was far from the only player at fault, his inability to consistently produce despite his immense talent is representative of that entire White Sox core. Others, like Yoan Moncada, Andrew Vaughn, and even the recently-traded Luis Robert Jr. fall into this same category.

The White Sox believe that this time will be different, but it’s understandable for fans to be skeptical. Until the team proves it on the field, it’s just talk. With the young talent starting to arrive in the major leagues, the next couple years should be exciting on the south side, and it’ll be a real test of whether this time will truly be different or more of the same. In the meantime, White Sox fans are left watching their former players get new opportunities and wonder what could’ve been.