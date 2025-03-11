Gavin Sheets gets a measure of revenge against the Chicago White Sox

Gavin Sheets continued to make his case to make the San Diego Padres against the team that no longer wanted him.

Sheets is with the Padres on a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to camp after he was non-tendered by the White Sox this offseason.

He came back to haunt his former team in a 7-5 spring training victory.

The Sox former first baseman, outfielder, and designated hitter has been belting home runs in spring training for the Padres.

He crushed two against Sox pitchers to run his spring training homer total to five. All five of those coming within the past couple of games too.

He blasted a solo shot in the fifth inning off of reliever Tyler Gilbert. Then Sheets continued to get his measure of revenge by belting a two-run walk-off home run.

There are no-doubters and then there's Gavin Sheets 😤 pic.twitter.com/LW6kneR4aD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 11, 2025

Crushing a home run off of Gilbert is impressive as Gilbert is a pitcher with a no-hitter on his resume and will likely be a part of the Sox bullpen. Crushing Bryce Collins, not so much as Collins likely will be known for a career outside of baseball.

Gavin already has half of the home run total he had with the White Sox last season. Hitting just 10 home runs and 46 in total in 435 games on the Southside is a big reason Sheets was not tendered.

He always had the potential to hit home runs but was always at his floor when it came to his power ability.

This is not meant to slam Sheets. He was a good soldier playing out of position in the outfield just so he could get some at-bats. He was always stuck behind Eloy Jimenez at designated hitter or Andrew Vaughn at first and never publicly complained about his lack of playing time.

However, when Eloy suffered a major injury and was eventually traded last season, Sheets got his first chance for regular at-bats, and he produced inadequate numbers for a team that lost a record 121 games.

Now he is with San Diego, where he has a chance to make the team possibly as their designated hitter.

The key for Sheets is he has to hit for power consistently. The potential has always been there, but it has barely showed in the bigs.

While it was spring training, his recent hot stretch gives off the vibes that he will be the latest former White Sox player to thrive once he escaped the organization.