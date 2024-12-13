Grading the 2024 Chicago White Sox Winter Meetings acquisitions

Chase Meidroth

Drafted in 2022, Meidroth is most known for his swing. His plate discipline and patience resulted in a .293/.437/.400 slash line with 128 hits and 105 walks over 122 games last year in Triple-A.

Beyond hitting, his scouting report indicates that there’s still plenty to improve with his fielding and baserunning. He’s played second, third, and short. He will likely have time at each position, given Yoán Moncada’s departure and general infield uncertainty.

Meidroth brings enough offensive promise to the Sox to counter his defensive mediocrity. His ability to draw walks and slap baseballs into gaps compares to a more offensive-forward version of Nick Madrigal, and his fast progression through Boston’s talented farm system should further instill confidence that acquiring Meidroth will only help not hurt.

If his defense stays the same, at least the Sox have another player who can get on base and generate scoring opportunities.

Grade: B-

Wikelman Gonzalez

Gonzalez is a hot and cold pitching prospect who can be a starter. Signed at 16 years old by the Red Sox in 2018, Gonzalez’s pitches naturally stump hitters.

His fastball doesn’t carry far and his offspeed curveball and changeup are punch-out pitches, especially to lefties. However, his biggest problem is control and keeping the ball in the strike zone. Gonzalez’s control issues explain his 4.73 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in Double-A this year.

With enough fine-tuning, Gonzalez could slot into the second or third starting spot on Chicago’s rotation. Perhaps with Sox director of pitching Brian Bannister and pitching coach Ethan Katz, he will improve his mechanics and become a more accurate pitcher.

But given Chicago’s habit of hampering pitching potential, things aren’t looking positive for Gonzalez. Hopefully, Getz will reassess the coaching staff and make changes to give Gonzalez and other pitching prospects the best path to success.

Grade: C