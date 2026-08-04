Grading every Chicago White Sox trade at the 2026 MLB trade deadline

The Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone and all 30 MLB teams have been given the opportunity to load up for the stretch run. The White Sox, who entered Tuesday with a three-game lead in the American League Central, were among the more active teams this weekend, adding four new players to the big league club. Whether it will be enough to reach the postseason for the first time since 2021 remains to be seen, but GM Chris Getz certainly put in his fair share of work. Let’s take a look at each of the trades the White Sox made this weekend and do our best to give them a grade.

Deal 1: White Sox acquire RHP Luis Castillo for RHP Seranthony Dominguez, OF Nolan Jones, and C Boston Smith

The first deal of the White Sox deadline got done Saturday night and it addressed arguably their biggest need heading into the weekend, adding three-time All-Star starter Luis Castillo from Seattle. Castillo, 33, isn’t having the type of year observers have grown accustomed to. He’s stopped throwing his changeup as much, which has historically been his best pitch, and has gotten hit around to a 5.06 ERA this season. Through May 19th, that number was 6.34 and he’s steadily lowered it since. The key part of this trade is Castillo’s contract, which has him under control for the 2027 season at $22.5 million. The Mariners taking Seranthony Dominguez, who is owed $12.5 million next year, helps offset some of the cost and essentially gives the White Sox Castillo on a one-year, $10 million contract for 2027. If they’re able to unlock his All-Star form, that’ll be a steal. Worst case scenario, he’ll be an expensive innings-eater that can help take some pressure off the young pitchers. While I like the swing on Castillo’s upside here, I would’ve felt better about it if they were able to add another starting pitcher before Monday’s deadline. Castillo should be a difference-maker regardless.

Grade: B

Deal 2: White Sox acquire RHP Huascar Brazoban for RHPs Gabe Davis and Zach Franklin

My favorite deal of the weekend came for the White Sox after midnight on Sunday night, when the team added righty reliever Huascar Brazoban from the New York Mets. The 36-year-old is enjoying a breakout season for New York, where he’s posted a 2.56 ERA in 52.2 innings. Brazoban’s ground-ball rate sits over 50% and he’s one of the very best in the league at limiting hard contact thanks to a heavy sinker-changeup arsenal that constantly keeps hitters off-balance. Despite his age, he didn’t make his big league debut until age 32, so the White Sox will have him under control through the 2029 season. A pitcher who thrives on location rather than overpowering stuff should age well, so the White Sox should be able to get more out of him over the next couple seasons. Brazoban will slot in perfectly as a mid-late inning righty option alongside Jordan Hicks and Grant Taylor. My only qualm with this deal is that I’d rather the focus have been on another starter than a reliever, but in a vacuum, I think this is great value for the White Sox and an impactful add by Chris Getz.

Grade: A

Huascar Brazobán now has a 0.90 ERA over 30 IP after striking out the side in the 7th inning 😤



(MLB x @Snapdragon) pic.twitter.com/RHlYwzQj9Q — MLB (@MLB) May 22, 2025

Deal 3: White Sox acquire OF Brenton Doyle for RHP Mason Adams and SS Carlos Vielma

The most puzzling move of the day award goes to this deal, which saw the White Sox add a two-time Gold Glove winner in exchange for the 26-year-old Adams, who seems to be on the cusp of his big league debut after returning from Tommy John surgery earlier this year. An outfielder didn’t seem high on the White Sox list of needs, but clearly the front office felt enough conviction to make this move and move on from Everson Pereira in the process. Taking a closer look at Doyle, it’s easy to see why. The 28-year-old plays elite defense in center field but has struggled at the plate over the past two seasons after a 23-homer season in 2024. Doyle clearly has enough power potential and defensive value to be an impact player, and the White Sox will have the challenge of unlocking his consistency at the plate. If they can, they’ll get a top-tier center fielder with 3.5 years of control. If not, he’ll provide little other than speed and defense, which the team already has in the form of Luisangel Acuna. It’s a risk, but at this point, I believe Ryan Fuller and the hitting staff have earned the benefit of the doubt.

Grade: C+

Deal 4: White Sox acquire C Joey Bart for RHP Duncan Davitt

The final deal the White Sox made was perhaps their most important one, as the team was in desperate need of an upgrade at the catcher position after the latest injury to Kyle Teel. With several catchers rumored to be on the market, it would’ve been a major upset if Chris Getz didn’t get one (pulled a Brian Cashman, if you will). Enter Joey Bart. It wasn’t the surefire starter many White Sox fans hoped the team would add, but the former second-overall pick represents a clear upgrade over Edgar Quero, who he will replace on the big league roster. Bart has worked hard to get his defense serviceable at the big league level, and he has a .734 OPS since the start of the 2024 season. Bart is also shooting over 60% on ABS challenges from behind the plate, with both Quero and Drew Romo hovering around 40%. He’s bounced around between a few teams over the last couple years but should stick in Chicago and remain on the roster even after Kyle Teel’s expected return in September. Chris Getz certainly could’ve shot higher when looking for a catching upgrade, but at least the position was addressed and Bart should be more serviceable moving forward.

Grade: B-