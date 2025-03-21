Every now and then it’s important to push pause on baseball and remember why we love it - and really any sport: for its humanity. And now is one of those times.

Former All-Star closer and 2005 White Sox World Series hero has endured a devastating last three months.

After losing his house to the California fires in the Palisades, Jenks was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer known as adenocarcinoma. Things haven't gotten more tragic as Jenks’ health hasn’t improved.

On March 19 ChiSoxFanMike revealed on X that Jenks and his wife will appear for what will likely be his last public signing to raise money for his medical expenses.

This is incredibly heartbreaking.



Prayers to Bobby Jenks and his family. pic.twitter.com/a34iRiOuoI — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) March 20, 2025

Jenks has suffered from health issues, but none like this.

He suffered from a bicep tear, blood clot, and back injury in 2011, but his baseball career ended abruptly after he underwent spinal surgery. Jenks only pitched in 19 games during his final season.

Seeing Jenks now compared to 20 years ago is heartbreaking.

He was once the guy Sox fans knew would put the game to rest when he stepped on the mound. He had a 3.40 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in his six-year career with Chicago. Jenks will always go down in history as having the second-most saves in franchise history at 173, and for retiring 41 consecutive batters, tying the MLB record in 2007.

Although Jenks has the support from his former teammates and the Sox community, it’s extremely sad to see his vulnerability. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

Spring training has been a (maybe not nice, but entertaining?) distraction. Still, ultimately, it’s important to remember why we as fans grow fond of players and get so emotionally invested in their success and personal lives: because they’re larger than the game itself. Jenks’ diagnosis is a sobering reminder to Sox fans to soak in each brilliant moment in baseball.

While Jenks isn’t a Hall of Fame pitcher, he’ll forever be one of the most beloved Sox players in fans’ hearts.

Fans wishing to support Jenks and his family can donate items or send a message using PastPros. Video messages can also be sent on the Sox website.