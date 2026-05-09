Here's why White Sox should build around (and not trade) this promising player

The 2026 White Sox have had their highs and lows but the overarching story has been one of definitive progress. The White Sox return home from another West Coast road trip at 17-20, on pace for their best season in years, but not yet at the level of a true contender. Much of the progress this season can be attributed to the strong performance of the White Sox starting rotation, and right-hander Davis Martin is at the center of it. The trade rumors have already started to swirl around Martin, but I believe the White Sox should build around him instead of shipping him off.

Martin, 29, entered his fourth big league season – and second full season since Tommy John surgery – with expectations of being a reliable middle-of-the-rotation starter. He’s been all that and more for the 2026 White Sox so far. Through seven starts, Martin is 5-1 with a 1.64 ERA and a 43/8 K/BB ratio. He enters the weekend tied for third in the American League in pitcher fWAR and has looked like one of the premiere starting pitchers in the league in the early going.

Davis Martin had it all working tonight 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/U2QiT3715U — MLB (@MLB) May 5, 2026

White Sox fans have gotten used to Martin as a reliable innings-eater, and his 4.10 ERA over 142.2 innings in 2025 was more than serviceable. There was certainly a hope that Martin would take a step forward in 2026, but this sort of breakout was not on anybody’s radar.

On the surface, it makes sense why trade rumors would swirl around a 29 year-old pitcher having a career year for a team on the tail-end of a rebuild. But on a deeper look, the reasons to keep him around are even more compelling.

The White Sox have several strong reasons to build around Davis Martin

It starts with his service time. Martin made his big league debut in 2022, but hurt his elbow at the end of the season and missed the entire 2023 season. He returned for just 50 innings in 2024 before finally turning in a full season last year. Because of this, Martin hasn’t accrued as much service time as a player normally would at his age, giving the White Sox more years of control. Martin won’t be a free agent until after the 2030 season, and he’ll be entering his age-34 season by the time he hits free agency. 2026 may not be a contention year for the White Sox, but with the club envisioning competing in 2027 and beyond, Martin’s contract lines him up to be a part of it, and the White Sox will have him for what is likely the rest of his prime.

Martin’s performance has also been valuable for the White Sox. Do I honestly believe he’s going to be an ace and maintain his sub-2 ERA all season? Probably not. But even if Martin comes back to earth a bit and finishes the year with a 3.00-3.25 ERA, he’s a valuable commodity for a team looking for reliable innings. The White Sox hope Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Tanner McDougal can be the frontline starters they’re looking for, and they don’t need Martin to be an ace. He’s a valuable asset even if he comes back to earth. Even before Martin's breakout, I felt trading him was not the right call.

Martin’s impact on the White Sox goes beyond his performance on the field. He’s constantly referred to as a leader by folks in the White Sox organization and clubhouse. He’s only 29, but he’s the longest-tenured member of the team and many of the young players look up to him as a veteran presence. Removing that from the clubhouse would be a detriment to the team’s culture.

I think Chris Getz, like any other sports executive, would be remiss if he wasn’t willing to at least listen on just about every player. But to trade Davis Martin’s impressive performance and strong leadership, I think he’d need to be completely overwhelmed by an offer. The White Sox are soon going to be shifting their focus from rebuilding to contending, and Davis Martin should be a big part of those plans moving forward.