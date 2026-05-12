Flashback to 2024, when the White Sox picked up Miguel Vargas at the deadline form the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three team trade that involved the St. Louis Cardinals. In a season where Chicago went 41-121, Vargas matched the team's futality, putting up a brutal slashline of .104/.217/.170 following the trade.

Now, here we are, almost two years later, and Vargas is surging. Following a huge offensive weekend against the Mariners, Vargas is slashing .230/.366/.475 with an .841 OPS. Not only is he walking in 16.3 of his plate appearances, but the power has taken a step in the right direction as well, as he's hit over half of his 2025 home run total in just 39 games.

Hailing from La Habana, Cuba, Vargas defected from the country in 2017 before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers that same year. Vargas moved back and forth between Triple-A and the majors, and never really saw much playing time until he got to Chicago. Until 2026, he hasn't lived up to the hype, but at age 26 he's finally looking to flip the script.

Vargas' breakout hasn't garnered enough attention for the White Sox

While he has been overshadowed by the emergence of Munetaka Murakami and his transition from the NPB to hitting 15 home runs in his first month plus in the states, Vargas has actually been more valuable. Only Colson Montgomery and breakout ace Davis Martin have accrued more than the 1.4 fWAR from Vargas. With approximately one quarter of the season in the books, that puts Vargas on pace for a 5.6 fWAR season, more than double the total for any player on the White Sox in 2025.

You can chalk this progression up to the added power and stolen bases (which up to this point has already matched his career high), but more importantly, his plate discipline. Vargas is in the 99th percentile in chase rate in 2026, meanng he has one of the most elite batting eyes in the league. He simply doesn't swing at pitches out of the zone, forcing pitchers to come to him, and this year, he's taken advantage of those mistakes.

On top of his impeccable eye, he has catapulted to the 90th percentile in barrel rate, which is way up from his 2025 season where he was in the 54th percentile. If you take a look at his Baseball Savant profile, he has improved in every single batting catgory, with the biggest jumps in walk rate, wOBA, and xSLG, which are all in the 93rd percentile or higher.

Always known for his bat, rather than what he does in the field, Vargas has also seen some progress in the field, now grading as an average defender in OAA and slightly above average with his arm strength.

As of right now, Miguel Vargas should be in Philadelphia for the All-Star game this summer, and he has been a big part of why the White Sox have exceeded expectations up to this point. Vargas is a reminder that not every player develops at the same rate, and he has shown that at age 26, he still has a lot of potential, and he's still a big part of this team moving forward.