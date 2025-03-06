Kevin Durant apparently loves the Chicago White Sox

Despite losing a record 121 games in 2024, the Chicago White Sox still have fans.

The fan base has eroded over the years after a self-inflicted collapse of what was supposed to be a decade of the Sox racking up the World Series titles.

An extensive rebuild last decade gave fans the hopes that the franchise would dominate this decade. Instead, the owner and the previous front office leadership self-sabotaged that from ever happening. Many fans were left frustrated and disinterested.

Sox fans are still out there despite the organization doing a better job of alienating people than winning games. Supposedly a superstar NBA player is among that group.

Chicago White Sox non-roster invite pitcher James Dunn revealed Kevin Durant considers himself a White Sox fan.

Durant was at yesterday's White Sox vs. Brewers spring training game.

Durant accompanied his teammate Ryan Dunn, who was there to watch his brother pitch. Justin Dunn made it sound like Durant was there for more than just a dog and a beer.

Dunn on Durant: "He loves baseball. He’s a big baseball fan. He loves the White Sox. He wears a White Sox hat every day. I joke with my brother, 'Tell him I’ll get him a fresh hat. His hat is dusty.' We got him a fresh hat and next he wants a South Side jersey." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 6, 2025

However, maybe Durant is wearing a Sox hat because the team's logo is still iconic despite the team's current awful state on the field.

Love or hate Durant, if he truly is a White Sox fan, you at least got to include him as a diehard too. The fan base is down to only the hardcore since a lot of the losing has turned off the casual fan.

For all the criticism Durant takes, at least he was being a good friend and teammate by accompanying Ryan Dunn to support his brother who is trying to make the team as a non-roster invite.

Justin Dunn on Kevin Durant also being there: "I couldn’t be thankful enough that Kevin came. If that’s not a leader and a good person, I don’t know what is." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 6, 2025

This is just the latest loose tie the Sox have had with the Phoenix Suns.

Reports dropped recently that Suns owners, brothers Mat and Justin Ishbia, are making a move to eventually buy controlling interest of the White Sox.

The only difference is Justin would be the controlling owner of the White Sox with Mat serving as minority owner whereas it is the other way around with the Suns.

Justin did just complete buying out more of Reinsdorf's limited parters.

According to sources, a vast majority of the White Sox limited partners that faced the reported February 28th deadline agreed to sell their shares. There were some holdouts, but by and large, the limited partners that were approached decided to sell. @CHGO_Sports @CHGO_WhiteSox https://t.co/CH48udwzQD — Sean Anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) March 6, 2025

Who knows if Justin Ishbia will be a better owner than Jerry Reinsdorf, but the bar is set pretty low. Plus, the Ishbias are uber-wealthy, although that may not exactly bring championships. The Suns are not winning much right now.

However, they have shown they are willing to do what it takes to win.

It is one reason Durant is on the Suns as that was one of the first major moves made by the Suns after Mat and Justin bought the team. Making a bold move like that makes them 100-times better than Jerry.

If Durant does love the White Sox, let's not mock it. Us Sox fans are a dying breed so let's not figuratively pick off anymore despite the owner doing his best to try.