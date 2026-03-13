Key White Sox spring training stat must translate to 2026 regular season

The story of the White Sox spring has been the impressive play by the offense. Entering Thursday night’s game against the Giants, the White Sox ranked in the top five in runs scored, and their .283 team batting average was tied for second in all of baseball. Players like Austin Hays, Luisangel Acuna, and Miguel Vargas have impressed early in camp. But one area in particular has stuck out to me, and it’s the White Sox aggressiveness on the bases in Cactus League action. The White Sox 31 stolen bases are the fourth-most in the majors, and they have led the league at various points this spring. This aggressiveness is a mindset I believe they should take with them into the regular season.

The top of the White Sox leaderboard in stolen bases looks balanced. Korey Lee, a catcher, currently leads the team with four. Infielders Sam Antonacci and Darren Baker, as well as outfielder Dru Baker are tied with three. Luisangel Acuna, Jarred Kelenic, Chase Meidroth, Everson Pereira, Lenyn Sosa, and Miguel Vargas are among the White Sox potential regulars with at least one stolen base. A lineup full of players who can steal a base will put more pressure on opposing pitchers to throw strikes and keep them distracted from worrying about the runner.

Italy infielder Sam Antonacci keeps turning heads in the WBC with his baseball IQ. That's why people call White Sox GM Chris Getz asking for him.



"If we have interest in acquiring a player from another team, the first player they always ask for is Sam."https://t.co/xotFrN5Rhn — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) March 12, 2026

The White Sox will look to improve on 2025's modest base-stealing total

Despite an aggressive mentality, the White Sox finished 24th in baseball in stolen bases last season. Their leading base-stealer, Luis Robert Jr, is no longer with the organization, but the team added several capable base-stealers in the offseason. Will Venable and the coaching staff have made a point of highlighting the team’s mindset and encouraging aggression when it comes to taking the extra base and turning a single into a double. They’ll certainly look to improve on their bottom-third finish and the early returns this spring have been promising. While players like Dru Baker, Darren Baker, and Sam Antonacci aren’t likely to make the Opening Day roster, they could be a factor at some point during the regular season.

Players like Colson Montgomery, Munetaka Murakami, and Andrew Benintendi aren’t likely to be much of a factor on the bases, but the players in front of them getting into scoring position frequently feels like a recipe for success for the offense. As Mariners first-baseman Josh Naylor showed in 2025, stealing bases is about more than just speed. Picking the right spots to run and learning how to effectively slide to avoid the tag are just as important, and new White Sox first base coach Jose Leger will have the task of teaching the technique to the club’s younger players.

It’s not a guarantee that the White Sox will be a top five team in base-running once the regular season gets underway, but it’s a promising start in that department. Several of the top offenses in baseball in 2025 ranked in the top few teams in stolen bases, and if the White Sox truly would like to become a top tier offense, it’s an excellent place to start.