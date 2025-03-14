Latest Chicago White Sox spring training lineup hints at key Opening Day roster decision

The Chicago White Sox are slowly closing in on Opening Day, which is two weeks away.

The White Sox recently optioned Colson Montgomery down to Triple-A in the latest shedding of the roster.

With Montgomery no longer in the running to be the Sox Opening Day shortstop, they will need to turn to other options to seize the job.

In the White Sox lineup yesterday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lineup may have given some insight on a roster decision for Opening Day.

Could Chase Meidroth be on the Opening Day roster?

In the lineup yesterday against the Brewers, manager Will Venable had Meidroth batting leadoff and playing shortstop.

This marks the second game in which Meidroth has batted leadoff and played shortstop, as he did the same thing yesterday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Baseball at Camelback Ranch coming your way! pic.twitter.com/NUlaKEKlFn — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 12, 2025

Meidroth came into camp as a non-roster invite and has been afforded many chances to showcase his abilities to make the team. Meidroth hasn’t had the best spring, hitting .111/.333/.167 for a .500 OPS in nine games this spring.

What’s kept Meidroth around is his six walks to his four strikeouts in 18 at-bats (24 plate appearances) this spring. If Meidroth is to be on the roster for Opening Day, his plate discipline will get him there.

An opening for Meidroth

The White Sox have a few options to plug in at short now that Montgomery is no longer in the mix, but Meidroth is probably the best they have. Since manager, Will Venable stated that Miguel Vargas would be getting the starter's reps at third base for this season, that eliminated any hope for Meidroth to play there.

Josh Rojas, who the Sox signed this offseason to a one-year deal, will likely be the second baseman given his spot in yesterday's lineup. So, given those factors, one can assume that Meidroth will plug in and be the Sox Opening Day shortstop, with Lenyn Sosa possibly getting some reps there too.

An answer will come soon

We shall know soon if Meidroth will make the Opening Day roster, with more cuts still to come.

Meidroth has the ability and deserves a chance to show what he can down at the big-league level.

Hopefully, on the 27th, when the White Sox take on the Angels, fans will see Meidroth out at shortstop, making his Major League Debut.