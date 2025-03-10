Latest roster injuries reduce likelihood of White Sox trading Luis Robert Jr before Opening Day

Fielding a team for Opening Day is looking progressively more challenging for the Chicago White Sox with every passing day.

The Sox roster has been hit with a slew of injuries in the last several weeks. Mike Clevinger and Chase Meidroth, who left Saturday’s game against the Dodgers with a calf cramp, are the latest to join the injured cast of players. Other notable injuries include corner outfield starters Andrew Benintendi and Austin Slater, who will likely miss the first game of the year.

Will Venable said Austin Slater is out from 2-3 weeks after having imaging on the strained left oblique. Hopeful for Opening Day but no certainty. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 5, 2025

With the Sox roster, especially the outfield, in a vulnerable place, the odds of Chicago trading Luis Robert Jr. before the season begins are slim.

Trade rumors surrounding Robert have never fully been quelled. The latest murmur came from FanSided’s Zach Pressnell, who proposed swapping Robert for Astros infielder Zach Dezenzo, pitcher Anderson Brita, and outfielders Kevin Alvarez and Luis Baez. Although this suggested haul has some enticing elements, the Sox aren’t ready to entertain any trades involving Robert.

Robert is going to be leaned on heavily when the Sox wrap up spring training and start preparing for the regular season. He has been on the team longer than any other player in the clubhouse, and he’s one of the only healthy veterans left on the team.

Robert's offensive production is especially important for the Sox. Without Benintendi, the Sox need a power hitter in their lineup. Robert has an impressive .737 slugging percentage and two home runs during spring training. If he continues to power through pitchers, Robert will certainly exceed his projected .451 slugging percentage and could get close to 30 home runs this year.

By ignoring trade buzz, Robert is doing the best thing he can do to help himself and the Sox prepare for the season. When asked by MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger about other teams’ wanting to trade for him, he simply answered, "Yes, I know. I know that especially right now, a bunch of other teams are looking at me. It's a possibility.” Robert’s focus lies in helping the Sox succeed now.

A banged-up Sox roster prevents Robert from being traded soon. The Sox can’t afford to willingly give up a player that adds so much to the team. For now, let’s put the trade discussions aside and focus on starting the season strong.