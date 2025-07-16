Latest White Sox roster move makes perfect sense for multiple reasons

As MLB teams wrapped up their final games before the All-Star break on Sunday, Chris Getz and the Chicago White Sox were still in acquisition mode.

The White Sox acquired catcher Blake Sabol from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations.

Sabol, 27, has played just eight Major League games in 2025 and has spent most of the season with Triple-A Worcester, where he’s struggled to a .580 OPS.

In 2024, Sabol made 11 big league appaearances for the San Francisco Giants, but the majority of his MLB experience came in 2023.

For the 2023 San Francisco Giants, Sabol hit .235 with 13 home runs in 110 games. A left-handed hitting catcher, he has always been known as an offensive-minded player while his defense behind the plate has raised questions. Sabol has also played some games at first base in an effort to increase his versatility and get his bat in the lineup.

After being acquired by the White Sox, Sabol was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte, and his role with the 2025 White Sox is currently unclear. However, Chris Getz acquiring another catcher at this point in the season could mean a couple of things.

Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel in the same lineup?

The White Sox have two rookie catchers on the Major League roster in Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel, and both have shown quite a bit of promise.

Thus far, Will Venable has been hesitant to put both catchers in the lineup at the same time, but adding another player to the roster who can catch could provide Venable with enough insurance to play both Teel and Quero.

The White Sox should prioritize getting their top prospects as many MLB at-bats as possible down the stretch, and adding Sabol could be a way to make that happen.

Korey Lee trade coming?

With MLB’s trade deadline rapidly approaching, it remains to be seen which players on the White Sox roster will stick around into August.

Korey Lee began the year in Chicago, but an injury and the promotions of Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel have led to Lee’s demotion to Charlotte. Lee has put up a solid .803 OPS in the first half in Charlotte, and he’s shown some legitimate power at the Major League level with plus athleticism.

Defensively, he’s one of the elite catchers in baseball in pop time, and there are enough tools there that other teams should have interest.

Moving Lee is much more doable now that Sabol is in tow. The Sox would still have an experienced option in the case of an injury to Quero or Teel. A potential trade of Lee is a move to watch as the White Sox approach the trade deadline, with the San Diego Padres being a rumored fit.

It’s unlikely that Blake Sabol’s addition will move the needle in terms of wins and losses, and he’s probably not going to make a huge impact in the White Sox lineup. But the acquisition makes a lot of sense for the White Sox to maximize the young talent in their lineup, and provides them with depth and flexibility to possibly add to their already-deep farm system.