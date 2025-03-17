Latest White Sox spring training cuts signals club will be patient with top prospects' development

The Chicago White Sox have confirmed they are not going to rush any of their prized prospects to the show with their latest spring training cuts.

The Sox farm system has been getting rave reviews for having six top 100 prospects according to MLB Pipeline and a system deep in pitching.

Despite coming off a record 121 losses in 2024, none of those highly touted prospects are going to make their debut on Opening Day outside of the team's No. 13 prospect, Sean Burke, and possibly No. 8 prospect, Chase Meidroth.

Burke was named the Opening Day starter after a fantastic four-game cameo last season. Meidroth is still in the running for the starting shortstop job.

Otherwise, after the latest rounds of cuts, all of the team's highly rated prospects will be starting the season in the minors.

Catchers Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero are the major names on the latest list of not making the Opening Day roster.

Teel is the team's top-hitting prospect who came over in the Garrett Crochet trade. It is interesting the organization made the call to demote him since he posted a .313 average and a 1.200 OPS in 12 Cactus League games.

If the standard was to have the perfect spring training, Teel was coming close to it with his hitting and baserunning ability. Plus, his competition was Korey Lee, a player trending toward being nothing more than a backup catcher, Matt Thaiss, a confirmed backup catcher, and a washed-up Omar Narvaez.

However, all three can professionally play the position, so if the front office felt Teel and Quero needed more at-bats at Triple-A Charlotte, they at least do not have automatic outs in the lineup like last season.

Honestly, the decision to be patient with their promising prospects is not a bad one.

There is a benefit to giving the kids MLB at-bats early since this organization is not going anywhere in the standings. Their struggles will not kill any contention hopes.

It can never hurt to start the MLB clock since there are incentives now to have your prospects win AL Rookie of the Year. However, how many times has this organization rushed a prospect too quickly to the big leagues only to see that player fail?

It has happened too many times that maybe going patient this time is the right call.

Plus, in the case of Teel and Quero, they both can catch, and both have bats the team wants in the lineup every day. So sending Teel and Quero down to actually get some reps in the outfield (Teel only since he has the athleticism), first base, or designated hitter can be very beneficial.

The key is if Teel, Quero, and fellow top 100 prospect Colson Montgomery are showing they are ready to contribute to the MLB team and stay in the MLB, they be afforded that opportunity.

Too many times the team stuck with terrible veterans last season when it was clear a better option was available in the minors. All that did was take away precious getting their feet wet time in the majors for some of these future building blocks.

We had to wait for pitchers such as Jonathan Cannon and Drew Thorpe to debut last season and stick in the big leagues because Chris Flexen for some reason needed innings.

Hopefully, the front office has a quick trigger to pull the plug on struggling veterans especially if these prospects are pushing their way onto the 26-man roster.