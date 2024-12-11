Looks like the Chicago White Sox are selecting this prospect No. 1 overall in the Rule 5 Draft

The Chicago White Sox will not have the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft despite losing a historic 121 games. That is because of the new baseball lottery rules in an attempt to prevent tanking.

The Sox's historically bad record does at least allow the team to pick No. 1 overall in today's Rule 5 Draft.

Their selection has been reportedly leaked.

I’ve learned that the top pick in Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft for the #whitesox will be Shane Smith RHP from the #Brewers. Has 93+ FB, SL and CB. 10.8 K/9 in 2024. Has started and relieved in past. — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) December 11, 2024

By taking Smith, the Sox have to pay the Milwaukee Brewers $100k per the Rule 5 Draft rules. They also have to keep him on the 26-man active roster for the entire 2025 season or offer him back to the Brewers for $50k. If the Brewers refuse to retake him and no other team claims him in waivers, then he can be sent to the minor leagues.

For such a low cost, this is a great way for the White Sox to find a potential long-term piece, especially in the bullpen.

Smith can be stashed in the bullpen and brought in for low-leverage situations. If he does prove he can get outs, then his workload can be increased.

FutureSox.net's James Fox listed Smith as a possible player the Sox could take with the No. 1 pick. SoxMachine.com's Jim Margulas also had Smith on his list of prospects the Sox should consider taking.

He projects to be a reliever in the big leagues and is the Brewers' 35th-best prospect according to Prospects1500.

Shane Smith (Selected by CWS) is the First Overall selection in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft!



He projects to be a reliever long term. His arsenal consists of a mid 90s cut-fastball, hard slider, and a big 2-plane curveball https://t.co/hKIPJi42jC pic.twitter.com/7utNb3mpGJ — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) December 11, 2024

He signed with the Brewers in 2021 after going undrafted. He did not get picked because he had Tommy John surgery. It can never hurt to grab a pitcher from the Brewers since they possess one of the best pitching labs and pitching development in baseball.

Smith will be 25 at the start of the 2025 season. He started the 2024 season at Double-A. He posted a 3.08 ERA in 87.2 innings. He pitched in 27 games with 16 starts.

He did get a September promotion to Triple-A. He pitched in five games with a 2.70 ERA in 6.2 innings. Smith struck 113 hitters and only had 29 walks between both levels with a 1.05 WHIP.

Sharp outing from Shane Smith in Double-A: 5.2IP / 1H / 1R / 0BB / 7K



Since transitioning to the rotation in late April, Smith’s percentile ranks among AA starters:



• 32% K% (95th)

• 24% K-BB% (95th)

• 33% CS+W (99th)

• 15% SwStrk (83rd)#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/3kP49uLRT8 — Brewers Player Development (@BrewersPD) June 26, 2024

The White Sox could use all the help in the bullpen they can get as the club had just a 35% save percentage. 27 times the starter left the game only to have the pen blow the lead. When you lose a record 121 games, that matters.

It also matters when the Sox had the third-worst bullpen ERA and the most walks issued. Therefore, all avenues must be explored to improve that group.

Hopefully, Smith is not the only player taken by the White Sox in the Rule 5 Draft. There is also a minor league portion of the draft where a player can be taken and sent to any level of the selecting team's minor league levels.

These are inexpensive looks to possibly add talent to help the Sox in the long run. We all know how much the Sox love inexpensive players.