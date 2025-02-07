The Los Angeles Angels have reunited most of the Chicago White Sox 2019 starting infield after signing Yoan Moncada

Someone should tell the Los Angeles Angels the Chicago White Sox were not very good the last time Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson, and Yolmer Sanchez were starting together in an infield.

Hey, maybe the Angels are trying to see if they have better luck.

Although, adding Moncada on a cheap, prove-it deal, along with Anderson and Sanchez on minor-league deals with invites to spring training is not a terrible idea.

Moncada might have been one of the most disappointing players in White Sox history, but that is because he was always hurt. He could produce good seasons when he was available. He posted a 5.2 bWAR season in 2019 and a 3.7 bWAR season in 2021.

It is sad seeing how Tim Anderson's career has declined. He does have a batting title and two All-Star appearances on his resume. It cannot hurt for the Angels to kick the tires and see if Anderson can even get back to half of those elite production levels before injuries and personal issues robbed him of those great hitting skills.

Sanchez's glove has always been top-notch. He won a Gold Glove in 2019. That was the peak of his career as he has been mostly playing in the minors.

The problem for the Angels, this is not 2019 and all three of these players big-league hopes are hanging on by a thread.

Moncada is probably the only player they should count on of these three former Sox infielders who could still turn into a viable player. He was looking good at the plate to start the 2024 season before a hip injury wiped it out.

The only real problem with Moncada's career has been staying on the field.

However, no longer being guaranteed a huge salary might motivate Yoan to keep himself in shape and not battle Anthony Rendon to be the first among their now two third baseman who are always injured.

Injuries have been doing a number on TA's career. A knee injury in 2023 robbed him of being a productive hitter. Anderson claims a hand injury impacted his 2024 season that saw him get cut by the Miami Marlins midway through the season.

Plus, all three of these guys are six years older. This would be a huge get for the Angels in 2020 when all of them were in their mid-20s and in their peak performance ages.

Moncada will be 30 in May. Sanchez is 32 and TA will be 32 in June. It is usually rare for guys in their 30s to reclaim their glory days.

To be fair, the Angels are likely not looking for their glory days. They are just looking for depth. Moncada is a nice backup plan at third once Rendon eventually goes on the IL. Luis Rengifo is projected to have a 2.5 fWAR season at second while Zach Neto is projected to put up a 3.7 fWAR.

Also, Rengifo is 27 while Neto is 24, so Anderson and Sanchez are just competing to be a veteran backup off the bench. However, they have an uphill battle as the Angels recently signed Kevin Newman to be their super-utility player.

That is why it is unlikely the band will get back together in a major league game. Plus, the Angels still have not signed Jose Abreu to fully recreate the White Sox 2019 starting infield.