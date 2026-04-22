Lucas Giolito finally secures new home for 2026 as White Sox reunion dreams fizzle

White Sox fans still holding onto hope that a reunion with right-hander Lucas Giolito could be in the cards are going to be very disappointed. The former White Sox ace finally secured his new home this week after a lengthy free agent process, agreeing to a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres that contains a mutual option for the 2027 season. Giolito will receive $3 million guaranteed, with incentives that will allow him to earn up to $8 million. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Giolito will begin the season in the minor leagues and will be added to the Padres roster in the coming weeks.

He will start pitching at Class A after missing all of spring training with the Padres planning to add him to the big league roster within the next three weeks https://t.co/Hmgr7r8Jkf — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 22, 2026

Giolito, 31, hit the free-agent market after a resurgent 2025 season that saw him post a 3.41 ERA across 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox. He signed a two-year deal with Boston before the 2024 season, but missed the entire first year with an elbow injury. Giolito returned early in 2025 and posted strong numbers, though his underlying metrics weren’t as high on his campaign. His xERA of 5.06 and below average numbers in hard-hit percentage, walk rate, and strikeout rate suggest some good luck may have been involved. This discrepancy could be the primary reason for his slow free agent market.

In an interview a couple weeks ago on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast, Giolito expressed his frustrations with his slow market, provided insight into how he’s determining what his value is, and indicated that he’s throwing and ready to help a team who needs him. Just a couple weeks later, he’s found his new home with a Padres team currently tied for first place in the National League West, and will certainly have a chance to compete this season.

A White Sox reunion with Lucas Giolito made sense earlier this offseason

White Sox fans are all-too familiar with Giolito, who spent more than six seasons on the south side, making an all-star game, starting multiple Opening Day games, and even throwing a no-hitter. Though the end of his White Sox tenure wasn’t what anyone hoped for, he would’ve made quite a bit of sense as a veteran arm for the White Sox rotation. The White Sox rotation has been surprisingly solid after a rough first week, and the club is leaving innings available for young starters Noah Schultz, Tanner McDougal, and Hagen Smith, so the fit made less sense once the season got going. I thought Giolito would’ve been a stronger option than Erick Fedde to fill out the White Sox rotation during the offseason, however.

Giolito will look to post a second-straight solid season and will likely hit free agency again next year at age 32. If he can prove that he can be healthy and productive for the second consecutive season, he should have a much stronger free agent market next time around.

Depending how this season goes, the White Sox could be back in the market for veteran starting pitching next offseason, and Giolito could once again surface as a possible target. For now, though, it’s great to see a former White Sox all-star find a home and have a chance to compete for a World Series.

If Giolito can help defeat the mighty Dodgers, it might be a win for 29 teams across the league.