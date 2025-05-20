Miguel Vargas named AL Player of the Week after breakout stretch for the White Sox

After a slow start to the season, Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas has caught fire — and now he has the hardware to show for it.

Vargas was named AL Player of the Week for the games he played from May 13–18, delivering a dominant stretch at the plate that included four home runs, nine RBIs, a .417 batting average, and a 1.423 OPS.

Vargas had a three-homer performance in the Crosstown Series that capped a week where he posted one of the most productive offensive lines in baseball.

Hot start in Cincy

Vargas opened the week strong in the series opener against the Reds on May 13, going 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, and three RBIs, signaling the start of a major turnaround.

His three-run home run in extra innings locked in a White Sox victory in the 10th.

After going hitless on May 14, he bounced back with a 2-for-4 showing in the series finale on May 15, giving him some momentum heading into the weekend.

Vargas stays on fire at Wrigley

On May 16, Vargas put together a career performance at Wrigley Field. He went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, and three RBIs — his first career multi-homer game.

His first long ball, a 402-foot shot to left off Cade Horton, came on a 3-2 sweeper. He followed it up with another homer in his next at-bat, this time taking Horton deep to center. He reached base in all four plate appearances.

In Sunday’s finale, Vargas capped off his week with one more exclamation point.

In the fourth inning, he tied the game with a 375-foot home run to left-center off Colin Rea — his third homer of the series and sixth of the season. He finished the game 2-for-3, adding a single and a walk, capping off a dominant stretch at the plate.

The series finale also came with some edge — Vargas was hit by a pitch from Brad Keller, briefly stirring tension between the teams. Postgame, Vargas brushed it off with a smile, saying, "I just wanted to know what was his favorite restaurant. I just asked him about it."

Vargas earns AL Player of the Week

Vargas hit .417 (10-for-24) with four home runs, nine RBIs, five runs scored, and two doubles last week. He ranked in the top five in the AL in nearly every major offensive category during the week, including total bases (24) and OPS (1.423).

The recognition marks the first AL Player of the Week honor of Vargas’s career, and the first for a White Sox player this season.

It's the first time a White Sox player has earned the distinction since Luis Robert Jr. back in June of 2023.

More than a hot streak

Vargas has firmly established himself as one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup since his swing adjustment on April 23. He’s now batting regularly out at the top of the lineup, where his combination of plate discipline and power has made a noticeable impact.

Defensively, Vargas has handled third base with increasing confidence. His instincts and improving range have helped steady the White Sox infield during a transitional year. His bat may be grabbing the headlines, but his glove has made strides as well.

With his best week in a White Sox uniform now behind him, Vargas has shown why the organization believed in his potential. If this version of Vargas continues, he’ll be more than just a breakout candidate — he’ll be a key part of the rebuild.