Mike Tauchman joins the White Sox lineup only for Andrew Benintendi to leave with an injury

Mike Tauchman made his season debut, and it was finally looking like the Chicago White Sox would have the starting outfield they envisioned when he was signed in the offseason.

Then left fielder Andrew Benintendi departed today's game with left adductor tightness.

Andrew Benintendi left today's game with left adductor tightness. He is day-to-day. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 6, 2025

The bright spot is that Benintendi's injury is being labeled as tightness rather than a strain. Adductor strains are what kept Yoan Moncada out for most of the season last year and limited Luis Robert Jr. to just 100 games.

Hopefully, Benintendi heals up fast, just like he did in spring training when he suffered a broken hand.

Benintendi has been on a heater since he came back just in time for the season to start. His slash line before he went out with this current injury is .290/.333/.484 along with two home runs.

It was the type of good start you wanted to see out of Benintendi after his first half last year was the worst in baseball among qualified hitters.

Hopefully, it is a day-to-day thing and another reason he should be hitting DH where he has crushed those two home runs and sports a 1.429 OPS.

While Benintendi has looked a bit better in the field this season in terms of the lines he is taking to the ball, he still has a weak arm. The Sox have better fielders in Michael A. Taylor and Austin Slater that can man left.

Veteran Travis Jankowski is no longer part of that rotation as he was designated for assignment to make room for Tauchman on the 26-man roster.

Prior to today’s series finale at Detroit, the Chicago White Sox returned outfielder Mike Tauchman from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.



To make room for Tauchman on the active roster, the White Sox… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 6, 2025

While the Sox lose a left-handed bat off the bench, Jankowski is not a power hitter. He is a good defender, but since Taylor plays better defense and Slater hits lefties better, it made sense for Jankowski to go.

Brooks Baldwin can also provide some depth in the outfield as he is off to a good start at the plate.

The Sox desperately needed Tauchman in the lineup to provide an on-base threat at the lead-off spot.

Mike Tauchman saw 26 pitches from the lead off spot today in his first game as a White Sox.



26 pitches would have tied for the 20th most pitches seen by a White Sox player in a game last year! — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) April 6, 2025

While there was talk of Tauchman platooning with Slater in right, manager Will Venable was looking forward to Benintendi, Robert Jr., and Tauchman playing every day from left to right.

Based on Will Venable's comments this morning, it sounds as if the White Sox will stay fairly steady with an outfield of Benintendi, Robert Jr. and Tauchman from left to right. Look for Brooks Baldwin to primarily play in the infield with Tauchman's return. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 6, 2025

Instead, it may be a few more days depending on how long Benintendi is out.