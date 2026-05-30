Munetaka Murakami injury gives Jacob Gonzalez chance with White Sox in worst possible way

The White Sox once again snatched victory from the jaws of defeat Friday night. With the offense quiet most of the night, a ninth-inning rally to tie the game and force extra innings was capped off by Miguel Vargas’s first career walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth. As exciting as the White Sox latest magical victory was, the biggest news of the night was Munetaka Murakami’s early exit after tweaking his hamstring. Will Venable provided an unfortunate update after the game, indicating that Murakami will likely be out a couple weeks.

Will Venable shared that Munetaka Murakami will miss a couple weeks with a hamstring strain: pic.twitter.com/3RKMs8LKYT — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 30, 2026

To say it’s a crushing blow to the White Sox to lose Murakami would be the understatement of the century. Murakami’s 20 home runs are second only to Kyle Schwarber in baseball this season, and his 2.1 fWAR is tied with Colson Montgomery for the most among White Sox position players. He’s been everything the White Sox wanted and more this season, and the team will likely be without him for the toughest part of their schedule in early June. Other players will need to step up in a big way in his absence to keep the strong start rolling.

Opportunity for Gonzalez is silver lining to devastating Murakami injury

In a corresponding move, the White Sox have called up infielder Jacob Gonzalez. A former first-round pick by the White Sox in 2023, Gonzalez is having by far the best season of his minor league career. He finished Friday tied for the minor league lead with 19 home runs, and his 1.087 OPS has been eye-opening, even in a hitter friendly environment like Charlotte. With a career high of eight home runs before this season, something certainly clicked for Gonzalez that’s allowed him to post the best offensive output of his career. His home/road splits are pretty striking, but he’s improved enough that he warranted an opportunity in the major leagues. It’s unfortunate that it took an injury to Murakami to make it happen, but Gonzalez was deserving of this chance.

It’s unclear how the White Sox plan to line up every day in Murakami’s absence. Gonzalez has played every infield position, but he’s primarily comfortable at shortstop and second base. The easiest solution could be putting him at shortstop, sliding Colson Montgomery to third, and moving Miguel Vargas to first. Regardless, I expect the White Sox to find a way to play Gonzalez regularly against right-handed pitching, though his .865 OPS against lefties this year isn’t too shabby.

The White Sox enter Saturday at 30-27, marking the most games over .500 they’ve been since 2022, but they’ll face their biggest test of the season over the next few weeks. Road trips to Philadelphia and New York await, along with home series against the Braves and Dodgers, and they’ll likely have to do it all without their most prolific offensive player. It’s a stretch that’ll reveal once and for all what this team is made of.

If the White Sox can tread water and remain in contention despite a high amount of adversity, it’ll certainly be time to start believing this team is for real.