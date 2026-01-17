New White Sox international signing could be the catcher of the future

In the past few years, the White Sox have not had a shortage of talent added to their farm system, with players like Colson Montgomery, Noah Schultz, and Hagen Smith all expected to make an impact in 2026. However, this Wednesday, we watched the Sox sign 16 international prospects for the foreseeable future, with catching phenom Fernando Graterol leading the bunch.

From Venezuela, the 17-year-old Graterol signed with the ballclub for $1.6 million, the most of any White Sox signee this period, and for good reason. According to MLB Pipeline, Graterol ranks as the top catcher in this year’s class and the 31st overall, making this deal worth every penny. Let’s dive into why he’s so exciting.

A future offensive presence in the White Sox lineup

Standing at 6’ 1’’ and weighing in at around 175 pounds, Graterol doesn’t fit the typical mold of an MLB catcher. That said, Graterol still has plenty of development to go and will surely fill out his lanky frame. Even now, Graterol has crazy raw power with great bat speed, making him a rare commodity for the position. Scouts are high on the right-handed hitter’s stride and explosive hands, and his eventual ceiling could be one of the top power-hitting catchers in the game. His bat-to-ball skills are anywhere from average to above average, but at his young age, there's plenty of time for them to develop.

His athleticism has also made him one of the fastest catchers in the international class. Graterol ran a 6.8 60-yard dash, an impressive time for a catcher. On top of that, Graterol has a cannon from behind the dish and has been exceptional at throwing out baserunners. He moves well, but his receiving and game management are areas for growth. As of right now, Graterol has three excellent tools, with the White Sox hoping he develops a fourth, or even a fifth as he matures.

If Graterol maintains his ability as a bat-first catcher, former Cub Willson Contreras might make a good comparison for his upside. Like Graterol, Contreras made a name for himself as a powerful right-handed hitter who could move well on the basepaths, but at times struggled defensively. However, Graterol has a much higher defensive floor than Contreras ever did. If he develops defensively, a strong two-way threat like Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto could be a better comparison. He's several years away from making a big league impact, but he has a chance to be the White Sox catcher of the future when he does arrive.

Graterol's addition is a very solid development for a White Sox farm system looking to add talent in any way possible. There isn't a team in Major League Baseball that wouldn’t like to have a talent like Graterol in their system, and Sox fans should be excited about the front office’s initiative to get the deal done. Hopefully, it's a sign of more good things to come.

