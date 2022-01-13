No surprise seeing teams interested in signing former Chicago White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada

Yoan Moncada's career with the Chicago White Sox might be over but it does not mean his MLB career is.

Teams are reportedly interested in signing the oft-injured infielder.

Sources: Yoan Moncada is generating a lot of interest in the market. The Toronto Blue Jays is one of the teams with real interest right now. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 7, 2024

This should not come as a surprise.

Availability is his biggest weakness. Producing consistently is another. That does not mean the Sox moved on from him because he was terrible. He is still a talented player.

His lack of availability was just not worth paying him $25 million next season. It made more economic sense to pay him $5 million to go away and stop worrying if he would be in the lineup every day.

For a team like the Blue Jays, it makes sense to take a low-cost risk to see if he can stay healthy. He has produced a 5.2 fWAR season in 2019.

He still is capable of providing solid defense at third base. He just cannot be counted to be a centerpiece player.

You cannot rely on him to be a foundational player when he has played in 208 of the 486 possible games over the past three seasons.

When he was available, you just never knew what player you were going to get. In 2022, he hit .212 with a wRC+ of 76 in 104 games. He played in 92 games in 2023 and hit .260 with a wRC+ of 98. This season he was showing he could recapture his 2019 career season when he got off to a .275/.356/.400 slash line start.

However, he injured his hip in the 12th game of the season and was lost for the year.

What he was asked to do and his inability to stay healthy is why he will always be viewed as a huge disappointment on the Southside. Whoever signs him this offseason will not be asking him to be key to a team's success.

He will most likely be required to contribute what he can, when he can.

It is a low-risk, high-reward move. Suppose he continues to get hurt again, oh well. If he stays healthy and hits at his 2019 levels, then he might be a welcomed impact on a team looking for an offensive boost.