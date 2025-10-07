On this day in 2005: ALDS Game 3- White Sox 5, Red Sox 3

The White Sox took care of business in the first two games of the 2005 ALDS, beating the Red Sox 14-2 and 5-4. 20 years ago today, the team boarded the plane to head to Boston just one win away from their first Postseason series win since 1983. It wouldn’t be an easy task, however, as Boston’s star-studded lineup was hungry after being largely controlled through the first two games. The White Sox turned to 14 game-winner Freddy Garcia in the decisive Game 3 to match up against Boston knuckleballer Tim Wakefield.

Both pitchers looked sharp through the first couple innings, with no hits in the ballgame until a Juan Uribe double in the top of the third. A Scott Podsednik double followed Uribe, plating the first run of the ballgame, and a base hit by Tadahito Iguchi plated Podsednik to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. Boston’s big bats wouldn’t stay quiet for long though, as David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez launched back-to-back homers to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth. A double by Jermaine Dye and home run by Paul Konerko broke the tie in the top of the sixth, but the Red Sox quickly answered with Manny Ramirez’s second homer of the ballgame. Freddy Garcia’s command unraveled in the sixth inning following the home run, and a single and a pair of walks loaded the bases with nobody out for Boston.

Orlando Hernandez delivered in the clutch for 2005 White Sox

With the bases packed and nobody out in the sixth in a one-run game, it felt like a pivotal moment for the momentum of the series, and Ozzie Guillen went to his bullpen, calling on the veteran Orlando Hernandez to get the White Sox out of the jam.

The 39-year-old Hernandez had been a starter for much of the season with the White Sox, but was bumped to the postseason for the playoffs. What followed was one of the most memorable moments from the 2005 postseason run. Hernandez got Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek to pop out, and quickly got Tony Graffanino to do the same. The veteran Johnny Damon came up with two outs and couldn’t check his swing on a curveball in the dirt, and just like that, Hernandez and the White Sox escaped with the lead.

With all the momentum on his side, Hernandez got the White Sox through the seventh and eighth with no trouble, and the offense added an insurance run for good measure. Just as he had in so many crucial games down the stretch, Bobby Jenks came in for the ninth, and a 1-2-3 inning finished off the Red Sox and sent the White Sox to the ALCS for the first time since 1993. The White Sox dethroned the defending champs, and it was time for the league to take them seriously.

The White Sox would enjoy a well-earned few days off as they waited for the results of the other ALDS series, and when the smoke cleared, it would be the Los Angeles Angels coming to Chicago with a trip to the World Series on the line. We’ll recap ALCS Game 1 between the White Sox and Angels on October 11.