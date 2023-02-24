15 worst free agent contracts in Chicago White Sox history
3. Adam Dunn - 2011
Adam Dunn is someone that couldn't lead the White Sox to the playoffs.
Adam Dunn was brought in to be a great power hitter for the Chicago White Sox. He was during the 2012 season and he even made the All-Star Game but he will always be remembered as a major disappointment.
The White Sox made a big deal about bringing him in but it did not work out for them at all. Outside of his 25 games that he played with the Oakland A's to end his career, the White Sox were the team he was the worst with.
He had an OPS near or above .900 with every other team he played for before that. It was almost like putting on the White Sox jersey made him become a below-average player which made him an incredibly disappointing free-agent signing.