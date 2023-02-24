15 worst free agent contracts in Chicago White Sox history
14. Ron Blomberg - 1978
Ron Blomberg is someone that the White Sox should have avoided.
The Chicago White Sox signed Ron Blomberg in 1978 after he played for a decade in the New York Yankees organization. It came one year after he spent the year missing from baseball in 1977.
He made less than $200,000 per year with the White Sox but that was a lot in the late 70s. The White Sox paid him for four years but he only played with them on the field during the 1978 season.
During that 1978 season, he was not a very good player at all. He slashed .231/.280/.372 for an OPS of .652. He had five home runs and 22 RBIs in this stretch with the White Sox where he only played in 61 games.
If they could re-do that signing and take it back, they probably would have. He just wasn't worth the contract he got.