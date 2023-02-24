15 worst free agent contracts in Chicago White Sox history
5 of 15
11. Jaime Navarro - 1997
Jaime Navarro was signed by the Chicago White Sox in 1997.
Jaime Navarro was an okay pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers in the early 1990s but he was outstanding for the Chicago Cubs in 1995 and 1996. Then, the Chicago White Sox made the mistake of bringing in a Cubs player that had a bit of success in 1997.
Navarro was nothing short of a terrible pitcher for the White Sox after signing with them. He pitched for them in 1997, 1998, and 1999 and had no success. Ahead of the 2000 season, the White Sox traded him back to the Milwaukee Brewers where he was horrible in his final MLB season.
For most of the recent past, the Chicago White Sox haven't had success with players that used to play for the Cubs. Jaime Navarro was a prime example of that.