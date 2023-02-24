15 worst free agent contracts in Chicago White Sox history
9. Adam Eaton - 2021
Adam Eaton's contract with the Chicago White Sox was horrible in 2021.
Adam Eaton started his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks before making his way to the White Sox for the 2014 season. He was outstanding there for three seasons.
Following the 2016 season, the Chicago White Sox made an amazing trade involving Eaton. They sent him to the Washington Nationals in exchange for Lucas Giolito, Dane Dunning, and Reynaldo Lopez. Of course, Dunning became Lance Lynn in another trade with the Texas Rangers.
The bad part came ahead of the 2021 season as the White Sox brought Eaton back for seven million dollars. He was terrible and cut before the season was even half over. It was never a good idea to bring him back late in his career and they realized it quickly.